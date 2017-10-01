Make way for Long Island’s newest restaurant. Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery opens on Oct. 2 on Broad Hollow Road in Farmingdale (formerly Ruby Tuesday’s).
Servers (all female and called “entertainers” in press materials, “kilt girls” on the company website) are clad in mini kilts and short-sleeved bikini tops. Fans of “Outlander,” be apprised that the restaurant also employs “kilt guys” as bartenders and busboys.
The Celtic theme is carried out through copious use of plaid (Tilted Kilt has its own registered tartan) and displays of slightly bawdy limericks. Non-Celtic elements include 45 large TVs spread over the 5,800 square-foot space, more than two dozen beers on draft and in bottles and a sports-bar friendly menu of snacks, burger, sandwiches, entrees and salads. Starters begin at $8; few items on the menu top $15.
The Tilted Kilt chain is based in Arizona and operates more than 70 units throughout the United States and Canada. The Farmingdale location is owned by Amol Kohli, the franchisee who owns the rights in Nassau and Suffolk. He already operates locations in Staten Island, South Jersey and Central Pennsylvania.
Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery is at 2120 Broadhollow Rd., (Route 110), Farmingdale, 631-465-9101, tiltedkilt.com/farmingdale.
