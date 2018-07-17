TODAY'S PAPER
ToA Asian Fusion opens its third Long Island location, in Sayville

Photo Credit: ToA Asian Fusion

ToA Asian Fusion, which crosses borders to take in more than a sextet of cuisines, has opened in Sayville. It's the third ToA on Long Island, joining branches in Huntington and Farmingdale.

The new restaurant has a menu similar to those of its predecessors, covering the cooking of China, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Mongolia, Indonesia, Korean, and a bit of New American cuisine, too.

That means diners can expect dishes as varied as lobster tacos and sushi pizza, crab Rangoon and duck tortillas. Sushi fans will find traditional nigirizushi, or uncooked fish on ovals of vinegared rice, and colorful, kaleidoscopic sushi rolls. ToA also offers a chef's choice, or omakase, menu, plus poke bowls, and dim sum-style dumplings

In addition, dishes such as Beijing duck; Thai mango chicken; General Tso's chicken; Bangkok basil chicken, beef, or shrimp; Mongolian beef or chicken; Indonesian seafood with coconut curry sauce; Sichuan crispy dry beef; grilled short ribs, Korean-style; and assorted tempuras and teriyakis.

Prices are $10 to $12 for lunch specials; $15 for a lunch bento box; $12 to $15 for sushi and sashimi samplers, and $10.95 to $22 for the poke. "Signature" sushi rolls are $16 to $20; a la carte nigirizushi, $2.50 to $7 per piece. A sushi-and-sashimi combo for two is $55; for one, $30.

ToA in Sayville is open 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; and 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

ToA in Huntington is at 369 New York Ave., 631-673-7377; 122 Secatogue Ave. in Farmingdale, 516-777-8888; and 239 N. Main St. in Sayville, 631-567-8888, toaasianfusion.com

