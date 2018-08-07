Tom Colicchio is heading back to Long Island. The superstar restaurateur and head judge and producer of Bravo TV’s "Top Chef" will be opening a new restaurant, Small Batch, in Roosevelt Field later this fall. The venue takes over the space vacated by Houston’s in 2015 (a loss that many Long Islanders have yet to get over).

While most of his restaurants (Craft, Riverpark, Temple Court and five casual ’wichcraft sandwich shops) are in Manhattan, Colicchio was the founding chef at Topping Rose House, the luxury restaurant and inn in Bridgehampton. Soon after it opened in 2012, it received four stars from Newsday, but Colicchio left the property in 2014; the restaurant is now operated by Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

According to Colicchio’s team, Small Batch “will have locality and seasonality at its core while featuring approachable, rustic American fare.” The menu “will celebrate the world-class products coming from [Long Island’s] local farms, fisheries, vineyards and more throughout their offerings.”

Such goals are stated by many restaurants, achieved by few. But Colicchio, a longtime resident of the North Fork who already does business with many of its producers, is known for his commitment to sustainable agriculture.

The 180-seat restaurant will feature casual, farmhouse-inspired atmosphere, an open kitchen and a wood-fired grill. No executive chef has been named, and no opening date (beyond “this fall”) has been announced. We will keep you posted.

Small Batch will join a diverse collection of restaurants at the Garden City shopping center that includes Seasons 52, The Capital Grille, Havana Central, Grand Luxe Cafe and, from another nationally known chef, Bobby's Burger Palace.