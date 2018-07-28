When one of Long Island’s most successful chefs opens a seafood restaurant, Kingfish is a logical name. And that’s what Tom Schaudel calls his latest, a stylish spot inside The Vanderbilt, a 5-month-old luxury rental building in Westbury,

An abbreviated list of the restaurants Schaudel has overseen in his 36-year career includes Panama Hatties in Dix Hills, Tease in Roslyn, CoolFish in Syosset, A Mano in Mattituck, A Lure in Southold and, most recently, Jewel in Melville. At Kingfish he is joined by longtime collaborators Lenny Campanelli (executive chef), Adam Lovett (general manager) and his daughter, Courtney Schaudel (operations manager).

Campanelli’s menu covers the waterfront, from oysters (about half a dozen local varieties, raw or grilled), crudo, mussels in Thai red curry and lobster rolls to simply grilled fillets and whole fish. There are about 10 more elaborate dishes, including pan-seared arctic char with pea greens and pea puree, olive-oil poached halibut with Beluga lentils, and paccheri with soft-shell crab, lump crabmeat and Old Bay seasoning. For landlubbers: a burger, steaks, pan-roasted chicken. Most starters are $12 to $16, mains from $25 to $36.

As at every Schaudel venture, the wine list is broadly global and deeply local, with plenty of wines by the glass.

Schaudel said that the idea for a restaurant inside The Vanderbilt came from the building’s developers. Kingfish does not have its own entrance; to reach it, diners use the building’s main entrance and cross the hallway past the reception desk. Parking is all valet.

While not as sprawling as Jewel, Kingfish has more than 120 seats. You can pull up a stool at the bar or at the oyster bar, which is at the restaurant’s center. There are booths behind the oyster bar, a more formal dining room off to one side and, coming very soon, tables on the patio. The restaurant’s monochrome palette of cream, pewter and bronze brings to mind a pearl.

For now Kingfish is open for dinner seven days a week. Lunch and brunch are forthcoming.

Kingfish is at 990 Corporate Dr., Westbury, 516-640-5777, kingfishoysterbar.com.