Italian-American market Tucci’s opens in Northport

Tucci's Marketplace, an upscale Italian-American market, recently opened

Tucci's Marketplace, an upscale Italian-American market, recently opened in Northport. Photo Credit: Tucci's Marketplace

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Northport has a new destination for Italian-American favorites.

Tucci’s Marketplace on Fort Salonga Road specializes in cured meats, cheeses, seafood, Italian bread, juices, fruits and vegetables, deli-style fare, take-out, catering, home delivery, and “home replacement meals,” or full dinners for two.

Owners of Tucci’s are Carmine Garone and chef Christian Bielli.

“We’re doing great,” Garone said. “We’re really happy” with the three-week old business. “We totally remodeled the place.” The previous occupant was Jason’s Market.

Among the popular dishes so far are lasagna, chicken Parmigiana, lemon chicken, stuffed artichokes, sandwiches, panini, and kale salad

Tucci’s Marketplace is open every day: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Tucci’s Marketplace, 1019 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport, 631-651-9276.

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

