TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 16° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 16° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Tum Thai Cuisine opens in Huntington

Larb gai (a salad of ground chicken, greens

Larb gai (a salad of ground chicken, greens and herbs) is a starter at Tum Thai Cuisine in Huntington. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Tum Thai Cuisine, a second location for the Rockville Centre restaurant, has opened in Huntington Village. It takes over the Main Street spot occupied for more than 20 years by the Afghan restaurant Ariana (which closed earlier this year).

The original Tum Thai opened in early 2015 and later that year got a 2-star review from Newsday’s Joan Reminick. The Huntington restaurant has a similar design — lots of chocolate browns and golds, with a complicated ceiling scheme of birdcages, chandeliers and birdcages inside chandeliers.

The menu is very similar too, covering appetizers and salads ($6 to $12) such as curry puffs, Thai dumplings and larb gai (a salad of ground chicken, greens and herbs); soups; and mains that are grouped into sautes, noodles, fried rice, curries, fish, duck and vegetarian dishes. Mains run from $10.95 to $27, though most are well under $20. A lunch special (noon to 3 p.m. on weekdays) offers a selection of Thai favorites with soup and salad for $9.95 to $10.95.

Tum Thai Cuisine is at 255 Main St., Huntington, 631-824-6881, tumthainy.com

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

A creamy parsnip and pear soup topped with Eatery in refurbished barn offers polished tavern fare
Delicate seafood dumplings are stuffed with shrimp, pork This eatery serves the best $5 lunch on LI
The Spanakopita pie is made with spinach, scallions, Greek-inspired pizza stands out at LI eatery
Kur kuri bhindi combines crispy matcksticks of fried Menu falls short at town’s only Indian eatery
Eggs Benedict with arugula, roasted tomatoes and avocado, New eatery offers all-day breakfast with panache
Whole, grilled branzino arrives with farro, marinated heirloom New seafood spot near LIRR offers tasty catch