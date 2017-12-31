Tum Thai Cuisine, a second location for the Rockville Centre restaurant, has opened in Huntington Village. It takes over the Main Street spot occupied for more than 20 years by the Afghan restaurant Ariana (which closed earlier this year).

The original Tum Thai opened in early 2015 and later that year got a 2-star review from Newsday’s Joan Reminick. The Huntington restaurant has a similar design — lots of chocolate browns and golds, with a complicated ceiling scheme of birdcages, chandeliers and birdcages inside chandeliers.

The menu is very similar too, covering appetizers and salads ($6 to $12) such as curry puffs, Thai dumplings and larb gai (a salad of ground chicken, greens and herbs); soups; and mains that are grouped into sautes, noodles, fried rice, curries, fish, duck and vegetarian dishes. Mains run from $10.95 to $27, though most are well under $20. A lunch special (noon to 3 p.m. on weekdays) offers a selection of Thai favorites with soup and salad for $9.95 to $10.95.

Tum Thai Cuisine is at 255 Main St., Huntington, 631-824-6881, tumthainy.com

