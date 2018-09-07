Thai cuisine, fragrant, spicy, and harmonious, brings you one of the world's great tastes. Here are some restaurants on Long Island where you'll enjoy them.

Tum Thai in Huntington and Rockville Centre takes you on a savory tour, with variety, style and dependably fine fare. Recommended: nua yang, or beef with chile-tamarind dressing; duck rolls with cucumber, scallion and apple, with hoisin sauce; mee krob noodles; pla lad prig, or deep-fried whole red snapper; larb gai, a spicy salad with ground chicken, mint and cilantro; chicken satay; spring rolls; Massaman curry with chicken; Panang curry with shrimp. Moderate.

Tum Thai, 255 Main St., Huntington, 631-824-6881; and 274 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre, 516-543-5078, tumthainy.com

SriPraPhai in Williston Park is the very satisfying suburban offspring of the original in Woodside, Queens. Recommended: papaya salad; larb, with ground pork, mint, chilies and lime; pad Thai noodles; drunken noodles with minced meat and basil leaves; chive vegetable dumplings; chicken and potato curry puffs; chicken, beef and pork satays; steamed chicken and shrimp dumplings; tom yum hot-and-sour soup; sauteed eggplant; all green, red, Panang and Massaman curries. Moderate.

SriPraPhai, 280 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, 516-280-3779, sripraphai.com

Seeda Thai in Valley Stream is among Long Island's veteran Thai restaurants, reliable and to the point. Recommended: Panang curry with chicken; Massaman curry with pork; spring rolls; shrimp rolls; deep-fried chicken wontons; crabcake; calamari salad; nam salad with minced chicken, ginger; prik king mahi mahi; salmon Sriracha; spring rolls; shrimp rolls; steamed chicken dumplings with peanuts and preserved radish; pan-fried pork with garlic and peppers; pad Thai. Moderate.

Seeda Thai, 28 N. Central Ave., Valley Stream, 516-561-2626, seedathairestaurant.com