Cafer Sahin’s reborn Pita House in Medford is among the Island’s most luxurious Turkish restaurants. Pita House, which debuted in 1993 about a mile south on Route 112, reopened in February with a spacious white-tablecloth dining room, granite-topped bar, a lounge area for waiting on takeout and a party room.
The menu remains a predominantly Turkish document: cold dips such as baba ghanoush and hummus ($6); hot appetizers ($5.50 to $9.50) such as spinach pie, lahmajun (Turkish pizza) and pan-fried calf’s liver; salads ($5 to $9); kebabs and seafood ($15 to $22). Lunch prices are lower, and catering is offered as well.
Since he opened the tiny, modest Medford Pitta in 1993, Sahin has been steadily broadening his Turkish empire. That restaurant — actually located in Patchogue — was renamed Pita House and, in 2002, expanded into the neighboring storefront. In 2008, he opened a second Pita House in Setauket. (Much grander, Pita House II is far enough off the beaten track to have made it into Newsday’s list of Long Island’s Best Hidden Restaurants.) In 2010, Sahin and his cousin Alisan Ercan opened a Turkish grocery next to the Patchogue restaurant. That grocery store, now called The Turkish Pistachio, has moved north as well, right next door to Pita House.
Pita House is at 2016 Rte. 112, Medford, 631-289-2262, longislandpitahouse.com.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.