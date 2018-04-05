Could the third time be the charm for the Farmingdale sports bar known formerly known as Parkside Christian’s, and before that as Paradox Café, but recently re-christened The Turning Point Restaurant and Bar.

The bar changed hands again in November, purchased by Alex Barrell, 54, of Moriches, who worked for 32 years as a McDonald’s manager on the East End. Barrell redecorated the interior with photos of Farmingdale High School student sports teams, jerseys and local artifacts such as a South Farmingdale Fire Department helmet.

“I’m trying to make it more family oriented,” Barrell says of the former gastropub. “The place here has always been known as a bar that has cafe seats. I’m trying to turn it into a restaurant that has a bar.”

Barrell will be greeting guests at a grand opening party on Friday, Saturday and Sunday featuring live music performances by local artists.

Aside from the ambience adjustment, Barrell doesn’t plan to change Parkside Christian’s menu. “The food was good before I bought the place,” he said.

New chef Lester Amendares will be turning out pub snacks such as pot sticker appetizers, quesadillas, burgers and sandwiches along with more traditional sit-down entrees such as osso buco, chicken eggplant Parmesan, and a meatloaf platter with mashed potatoes and greenbeans.

Prices range from $8 to $12 for appetizers, burgers starting at $10 and entrees between $15 and $25. Specials include half-price bar appetizers on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., and two-for-one entrees on Monday nights beginning at 4 p.m.

The restaurant has a 72-seat dining room, and an outdoor garden with a gazebo and another 35 seats.

The Turning Point Restaurant and Bar, 48 Motor Ave., Farmingdale, 516-694-1000.