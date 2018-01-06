Blizzards mean business. And that’s especially so when it comes to food.

On Long Island, sources of home delivery from hundreds of local restaurants are Uber Eats, Grubhub and DooDash. Each is obtainable via an app from your smartphone or directly online.

On the Uber Eats app, for example, in the Melville area, youcan pick from categories such as burgers, fast food, sandwiches, bar food, American, southern, and, of course, pizza and chicken wings.

Grubhub’s selections include sushi, soup, seafood, sandwiches, salads, and, yes, pizza and chicken wings. You can schedule the order 90 minutes in advance.

DoorDash delivers in both counties, as well as Dunkin’ Donuts in Nassau.

Uber Eats charges customers $4.99 per delivery; DoorDash is 99 cents to $7.99 plus a service fee. For Grubhub delivery, the fee is set by the individual restaurant.

Tips are not included.