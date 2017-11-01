The fast-expanding restaurant delivery arm run by Uber is moving east on Long Island, bringing everything from bagels to Greek food to residents in Suffolk County.

The popular taxi service has just launched UberEATS in western Suffolk, nine months after making its Long Island debut in Nassau County. The delivery area runs east of the Nassau border and encompasses everything north and south to just beyond the Sagtikos State Parkway.

UberEATS is a separate app from Uber’s taxi service, with its own drivers who sign up to strictly handle food deliveries. The service is available in more than 120 cities in 29 countries.

Currently there are 65 restaurants who have contracted with Uber to deliver food to customers in Suffolk, including the popular Babylon diner Glen’s Dinette and fine dining restaurants such as Monsoon, also in Babylon.

Customers set up a free account with a credit card and use the app to order and pay for the meal, which adds a flat $4.99 plus tax for each delivery. Restaurants also pay Uber a percentage of each order. The percentage varies by restaurant. Each contract is negotiated individually.

Uber lets restaurants set the price of dishes.

UberEATS, which originally launched in Manhattan and also includes Brooklyn and Queens, joins a marketplace that also includes Seamless, its main competitor.