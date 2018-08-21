The all-you-can-eat sushi game has been upped in Centereach with the arrival of another spot for unlimited raw fish and gyoza, Umami Sushi & Bar.

The cavernous spot, which opened June 23, has about 90 seats spread between high-backed booths, tables and a bar (for drinks, not sushi), with exposed ceilings and wood and leather accents lending a polished vibe. Customers are handed an iPad to scan and order from a lineup of basic nigiri sushi, hand and special rolls, appetizers such as snow crab legs and short ribs, as well as soups, noodles, and a handful of hot entrees such as teriyaki chicken.

As with many all-you-can-eat sushi spots, signs warn customers off from over-ordering, and price varies by time window, from a low of $17 during weekday lunch to $27 on Friday nights and all day Saturday and Sunday. Some dishes, such as a plate of chirashi ($19) loaded with sashimi, are offered a la carte only. The bar pours a few Japanese beers, cocktails such as Cosmos and mango Mai Tais, and a scant handful of hot and cold sakes.

Though the restaurant’s website advertises a head chef who “worked in restaurants in Japan for 20 years,” employees were reluctant to offer information about the chef or owner. Records show Umami’s liquor licensee is Zhenzai Weng.

Umami Sushi & Bar, 1957 Middle Country Rd., Centereach. 631-676-5553. umamicentereach.com