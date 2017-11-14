This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 43° Good Morning
Overcast 43° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace to open largest Long Island location in Melville

Fresh produce at Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace in Smithtown.

Fresh produce at Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace in Smithtown. Photo Credit: Newsday / William Perlman

By Erica Marcus  erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Long Island’s newest Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace will also be the largest. At 10 a.m. on Dec. 1, the ribbon is to be cut in Melville, and customers will enter a 53,000-square-foot store that was formerly Waldbaum’s.

Customers expecting Waldbaum’s supermarket standards will find them — and much more. Uncle Giuseppe’s is a mercantile monument to Italian-American suburban prosperity, with a great deal of “gioia di vivere.” Trompe l’oeil Corinthian columns support a ceiling decorated with a cloud-dotted blue sky. Murals depict scenes of the old country. The music is a bouncy blend of Italian ballads (“Al di la”), Italian-American classics (Rosemary Clooney’s “Mambo Italiano”) and Rat Pack standards (Sammy Davis Jr.’s “A Lot of Livin’ to Do”).

The selection of gourmet items is weighted heavily toward the Italian, with a large selection of imported tomatoes, pastas and olive oils. Mozzarella is made continuously throughout the day. There is also a cheese counter, a butcher shop and a fishmonger, a gelato counter, a chocolate fountain, a smoothie bar, an espresso bar, a pizzeria and 128 feet of deli and prepared foods. The produce department features both conventional and organic fruits and vegetables.

Uncle Giuseppe’s was founded in 1998 in East Meadow. Since then, the Farmingdale-based chain has opened stores in Smithtown, Port Washington, Port Jefferson Station and Massapequa, as well as in Ramsey, New Jersey.

The Melville store is in the Melville Mall on Route 110, just north of the Northern State Parkway, along with Macy’s Backstage and Field & Stream. It employs more than 250 full-time and part-time workers. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is at 890 Walt Whitman Rd. (Route 110), Melville, 631-683-5900, uncleg.com.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

The 42-oz., Vibrant new eatery is one of this year’s best
Aeropuerto con Carne at La Vicharra Grill in Eatery born from takeout spot shows range of Peruvian cooking
This version of oysters Rockefeller at The Haylard Award-winning chef transforms hotel eatery
A house peppercorn roast beef sandwich is layered New eatery is a 'sandwich wonderland'
WTF watermelon cocktail, right, with a bowl of ‘Chopped’ chef’s soul food spot finds new home on LI
The overstuffed Maine lobster roll is filled with Seafood spot blends New England, tropical tastes