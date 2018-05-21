Union Prime Steak & Sushi, one of the big bastions of beef along Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, has closed.

"We are sad to announce that Union Prime will permanently close its doors for business as of May 21, 2018," read a statement on the restaurant's Open Table page. "It has been a pleasure serving you."

Union earned a 2-1/2 star rating in Newsday in 2015.

It was known for porterhouse and rib-eye steaks for two, three or four diners; Kansas City strip steak; and filet mignon; as well as colorful sushi rolls and traditional sushi. Union was part of the new wave of steakhouses that have added sushi to the repertoire, creating an updated version of surf and turf selections.

Union succeeded Burton & Doyle, also a steakhouse, at the 661 Northern Blvd. address, and opened after a major renovation that brightened the dining room with, among other things, red columns. Union's neighbors along Great Neck's "steak row" include Peter Luger and Morton's The Steakhouse.

The owners of Union Prime Steak & Sushi could not be reached immediately for comment.