Looking for some vegan pizza on the South Shore, or an Impossible Burger while whizzing through Rocky Point? There’s an app for that. (Well, now there’s at least two).

Vanilla Bean, a two-year-old European free smartphone app designed to help vegans find places to eat, has launched in the United States — and its well of LI restaurants runs into the dozens.

Vanilla Bean lists 16,000 eateries across the country, including 800 in the metropolitan area, where vegans can find a high quotient of meatless and dairyless dishes.

Users search using a list and map interface similar to other dining apps, with icons indicating whether restaurants are totally vegan, vegetarian or “omnivorous,” as well as gluten-free, organic or local. Short descriptions with each entry call out dishes such as vegan meatloaf (at Organic Corner in Massapequa) and seitan Buffalo pizza (at 3 Brothers Vegan Cafe in Copiague).

Plenty of Chipotle Mexican Grills pop up, as well, with a nod to their sofritas tofu.

“People might be surprised that you can find fantastic vegan-friendly restaurants anywhere,” said Fabian Kreipl, CEO and co-founder of Vanilla Bean.

The app, which Kreipl co-created with others at the German startup Grünzeug GmbH, launched in Europe in 2016. It is available for both iPhone and Android users.

Vanilla Bean also has some competition: HappyCow, another smartphone app for finding vegan and vegetarian restaurants, covers 183 countries around the world.