A Wantagh spot that has held a string of bars is wearing a new name and refurbished identity: Vintage Sports Bar & Lounge.

Vintage takes the place of Parkside Inn and, before that, Behind Bars. While the name suggests a wine bar, Vintage is beer-and-sports focused with four taps, 15 beers by the bottle, and 12 large-screen televisions — as well as plenty of liquor and, besides the bar itself, an adjacent room with modular lounge seating for 38. Owner Michael Peranio, who also works as a real estate agent, said Vintage’s roster of events will include karaoke nights, live music and DJs. Happy hour runs from noon to 6 p.m.

Appetizers stick to pub basics such as mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, sliders and wings, most costing between $7 and $13. There are six kinds of fries ($7 to $11), eight kinds of burgers ($12 to $18), plus sandwiches, panini, salads, tacos and quesadillas; a hat trick of entrees includes two types of penne and a marinated skirt steak ($17 to $20).

Vintage Sports Bar & Lounge, 30-37 Merrick Rd., Wantagh. 516-221-0583. vintageloungeny.com