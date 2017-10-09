The ever-swelling world of superfoods has its own lexicon, littered with exotic-sounding names such as acerola, pitaya, graviola (aka soursop), CaCoCo. and the grand dame of them all, acai.
All of these items can be found in various iterations at Vitality Bowls Superfood Café, which opened on Smithtown’s Main Street recently.
It is the 45th location of a fast-growing chain that started in San Ramon, California, in 2011, and the first Vitality Bowls in New York State. Franchisee Marlene Durai, also a Pilates instructor, plans to open two more locations in Suffolk County.
Like its sister locations, Smithtown’s Vitality Bowls offers, as the name suggests, organic acai (pronounced ah-sigh-eee), pitaya and acerola bowls ($10-$13) showered with things such as coconut shavings, chia seeds, goji berries and honey. Smoothies, salads, juices and panini also are on the menu.
Caffeine comes in the form of nitro cold brew, Americano, espresso, cappuccino (with regular, coconut, soy or almond milk) and lattes in flavors such as (you guessed it) acai, pitaya, matcha and chai. Instead of standard-issue hot chocolate, Vitality Superbowls pours hot CaCoCo, a drinking chocolate derived from raw cacao blended with spices.
Vitality Bowls is open daily until 8 p.m., opening at 7 a.m. during the week and 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Vitality Bowls, 96 E. Main St., Smithtown, 631-652-3262, vitalitybowls.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.