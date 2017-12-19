TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Waffle Cabin expands to Hicksville’s Broadway Mall

National chain Waffle Cabin opens its second Long

National chain Waffle Cabin opens its second Long Island store in Hicksville at the Broadway Mall. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

By Pervaiz Shallwani pervaiz.shallwani@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Waffle Cabin has branched out on Long Island, this time surrounded by an Old Navy, Victoria’s Secret and a Famous Footwear.

Vanessa Ingrao and Charles Berry, the franchisees who brought the chain of Belgian waffle spots synonymous with ski country to Long Beach last year, recently added a second walk-up location at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville.

Here, the “Liege-style” waffles start at $4.50 for a simple caramel glazed. Add $1 each for toppings that include Belgian chocolate, strawberry drizzle and cinnamon sugar, cookie butter (a peanut butter-style spread made with Belgian cookies) and marshmallow fluff.

The new location is open Monday to Thursday from 1 to 9 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Waffle Cabin, 358 Broadway Mall, Broadway Commons, Hicksville; 516-465-0324, wafflecabin.com

By Pervaiz Shallwani pervaiz.shallwani@newsday.com

A cops reporter turned food writer (and occasional on-camera daredevil), Pervaiz Shallwani is a Cubs fan, grill nut and doting dad.He'll try anything (edible) at least once but is alwayson the lookout for crimes against cuisine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

Kur kuri bhindi combines crispy matcksticks of fried Menu falls short at town’s only Indian eatery
Eggs Benedict with arugula, roasted tomatoes and avocado, New eatery offers all-day breakfast with panache
Whole, grilled branzino arrives with farro, marinated heirloom New seafood spot near LIRR offers tasty catch
The mixed momo plate at Everest Himalayan Cuisine LI’s first Nepali eatery offers peak hospitality
Cod is paired with bright lemon sauce and Eatery earns 3 stars with innovative seafood
Iskender kebab comes to the table sizzling in Opulent new Turkish eatery needs to up its game