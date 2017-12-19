Waffle Cabin has branched out on Long Island, this time surrounded by an Old Navy, Victoria’s Secret and a Famous Footwear.

Vanessa Ingrao and Charles Berry, the franchisees who brought the chain of Belgian waffle spots synonymous with ski country to Long Beach last year, recently added a second walk-up location at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville.

Here, the “Liege-style” waffles start at $4.50 for a simple caramel glazed. Add $1 each for toppings that include Belgian chocolate, strawberry drizzle and cinnamon sugar, cookie butter (a peanut butter-style spread made with Belgian cookies) and marshmallow fluff.

The new location is open Monday to Thursday from 1 to 9 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Waffle Cabin, 358 Broadway Mall, Broadway Commons, Hicksville; 516-465-0324, wafflecabin.com