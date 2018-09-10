A late-summer lobster bake will be served on Sept. 15 at The Waterview at the Port Jefferson Country Club.

The cost of the bake is $59 per person, plus tax and tip. For the landlocked, the restaurant also will serve a fried chicken bucket for $39. Reservations are suggested, The "Indian summer" event will be held from 5 . to 8 p.m.

The "lobster bucket" includes a one- and one-quarter pound boiled lobster, corn on the cob, boiled new potatoes, mussels and shrimp. The "land lovers bucket" will include fried chicken basket takes in corn on the corn and boiled new potatoes.

These courses will be preceded by a field greens salad. Served with them: family-style cole slaw and country breads. Soft drinks, coffee, or tea are part of the packages, as is strawberry shortcake. There also will be a cash bar.

The Waterview, which looks onto Long Island Sound, is in the former site of Lombardi's on the Sound. It's part of the Danfords Collection of the Crest Caterers Group, which also owns the landmark Danfords hotel, marina and spa in downtown Port Jefferson.

The Waterview, 44 Fairway Dr., Port Jefferson, 631-473-1440, extension 2, waterviewportjeff.com