Verde Kitchen & Cocktails in Bay Shore and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Pozole Verde, a traditional Mexican stew of husky

Pozole Verde, a traditional Mexican stew of husky pork-and-hominy with epazote, lime, crackling pork skins and more at Verde Kitchen & Cocktails in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Heather Walsh

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
As winter progresses, the popularity of stews rises. Here are three restaurants that know how to brace you for the next couple of months with savory stews.

Waterzooi in Garden City scores with carbonnade a la flamande, a soulful stew made with beef and brown ale, caramelized apples and prunes. If this doesn’t warm you, nothing will. Alternatives: the namesake dish, a shellfish pan roast in creamy, tarragon-fennel broth; and stand-out mussel pots. The house’s fries with mayo are obligatory. $$-$$$

Waterzooi, 850 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-877-2177, waterzooi.com

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails in Bay Shore is one of Long Island’s liveliest and best Mexican restaurants. Among its big dishes is pozole verde, a husky pork-and-hominy stew with epazote, lime, crackling pork skins, and more. Precede it with tacos, especially those with roasted pork shoulder or chile-rubbed, charred beef brisket. $$-$$$

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails, 70 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-665-6300, verdekitchen.com

Catch Oyster Bar in Patchogue is an all-seasons destination. Visit now and enjoy the South Shore fish stew, loaded with squid, cod, and shellfish. Before you dive in, consider the baked clam “stuffies,” the grilled octopus salad, and, of course all oysters. $$-$$$

Catch Oyster Bar, 63 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, 631-627-6860, catchoysterbar.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

