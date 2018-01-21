TODAY'S PAPER
Wayne French Kitchen opens in Oceanside

Croque monsieur is one of the bistro standards

Croque monsieur is one of the bistro standards served at Wayne French Kitchen in Oceanside. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
In a sea of gastropubs and Asian fusion eateries, a new French bistro is a rarity, but one has recently opened in Oceanside.

Wayne French Kitchen takes over the commodious Long Beach Road location previously occupied by Mio Posto (which closed about a year ago and moved to Long Beach).

Wayne, divided into a bar and a roomy dining room, has the smoked mirrors and bentwood rattan chairs that signify “bistro,” and a menu full of French classics such as croque monsieur (toasted ham and cheese sandwich, $15), onion soup gratinée ($9), frisée aux lardons salad ($15), roast duck breast with confit leg and orange sauce ($33) and strip steak frites ($30).

The Wayne menu also includes some Italian favorites, pastas such as rigatoni with spicy sausage ($17) and scallop and shrimp risotto ($26).

A $16 lunch special includes a half soup, half sandwich or a choice of half sandwich, half burger or half pasta.

Early bird dinner ($30, from 5 to 7 p.m.) includes salad or soup, choice of entree (with some restrictions / upcharges) and tea or coffee.

Wayne French Kitchen is at 2757 Long Beach Rd., Oceanside, 516-806-2188, waynefrenchkitchen.com

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

