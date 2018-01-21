In a sea of gastropubs and Asian fusion eateries, a new French bistro is a rarity, but one has recently opened in Oceanside.

Wayne French Kitchen takes over the commodious Long Beach Road location previously occupied by Mio Posto (which closed about a year ago and moved to Long Beach).

Wayne, divided into a bar and a roomy dining room, has the smoked mirrors and bentwood rattan chairs that signify “bistro,” and a menu full of French classics such as croque monsieur (toasted ham and cheese sandwich, $15), onion soup gratinée ($9), frisée aux lardons salad ($15), roast duck breast with confit leg and orange sauce ($33) and strip steak frites ($30).

The Wayne menu also includes some Italian favorites, pastas such as rigatoni with spicy sausage ($17) and scallop and shrimp risotto ($26).

A $16 lunch special includes a half soup, half sandwich or a choice of half sandwich, half burger or half pasta.

Early bird dinner ($30, from 5 to 7 p.m.) includes salad or soup, choice of entree (with some restrictions / upcharges) and tea or coffee.

Wayne French Kitchen is at 2757 Long Beach Rd., Oceanside, 516-806-2188, waynefrenchkitchen.com

