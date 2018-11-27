TODAY'S PAPER
Whiskey Down Diner to open in Farmingdale on former site of Jade Palace

Jade Palace in Farmingdale is undergoing a transformation

Jade Palace in Farmingdale is undergoing a transformation into a diner. Photo Credit: Google Earth

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Exit chow mein, enter all-day breakfast.

Whiskey Down Diner is a work in progress on Main Street in downtown Farmingdale. It's expected to open in early 2019 at the former site of Jade Palace.

Jade Palace, with its pagoda-style facade and mix of Chinese and Japanese cuisines, had been a staple on Main Street for decades. The time-capsule fare included Chinese-American mainstays such as chow mein, lo mein, egg foo young, spare ribs and moo goo gai pan.

Dishes including cold noodles with sesame sauce and Beijing duck were added. as were teriyakis, tempuras and sushi in its more recent years. The style: upholstered booths and glass-topped tables. Jade Palace received a one-star rating in Newsday in 1988.

Whiskey Down Diner plans to serve lunch and dinner in addition to breakfast all day. Whiskey Down is owned by the Kanaras family, and John Kanaras describes it on LinkedIn as a "slightly upscale twist" on the diner theme. His experience includes managing a diner in Deer Park and a grill in Holbrook, as well as work at Parlay, the Rockville Centre gastropub.

In diner parlance, "whiskey down" means rye toast.

The overhaul from Asian eatery to diner currently is underway at the 252 Main St. address.

