White Castle offering meatless ‘Impossible Slider’

White Castle rolls out its meatless

White Castle rolls out its meatless "Impossible" sliders on Thursday. Photo Credit: White Castle

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
The meatless movement continues to influence the menu at White Castle, the veteran burger chain that already serves a 99-cent veggie slider but is better known for its steam-grilled beef slider on a bite-sized square bun.

On Thursday, White Castle rolls out its “Impossible Slider,” made with the same ingredients as the Impossible Burgers that debuted last year at selected Long Island restaurants. The Impossible Slider is available at 140 White Castle locations in three states, including restaurants in Nassau and Suffolk.

White Castle’s entry slips a plant-based patty, smoked cheddar cheese, and the usual pickles and onions between the bun. It can be ordered individually for $1.99 or as part of a combo meal with fries and a drink.

The menu change makes the Impossible Burger product introduced last year at select Long Island restaurants — at prices in the $15 range — more widely available and affordable.

White Castle’s patty is purportedly made with water, wheat protein, potato protein, coconut oil and heme, an iron-containing molecule common to both animal muscle tissue and some plants. The meat substitute developed by the Silicon Valley-based startup Impossible Foods reportedly tastes like meat, has the consistency of a meat patty, and even bleeds like a real beef burger when you take a bite.

For the nearest White Castle, go to whitecastle.com.

