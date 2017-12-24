Winnie’s, a little sliver of an eatery, is dishing out chicken, ribs and much more in Amityville. The eatery takes over from another soul-food restaurant, Carolyn’s Cuisine, which closed earlier this year.

The deal at Winnie’s is straightforward: For $10, you get a meat and two sides. Meats include barbecued, fried and jerk chicken; barbecued, fried or jerk ribs; fried pork chops, grilled steak, seafood and pasta. Sides include macaroni and cheese, collards, corn, yams, fries and rice.

There’s a small counter for noshing on the spot, but this is mostly a takeout operation.

Winnie’s is at 179 Broadway, Amityville, 631-598-1455.