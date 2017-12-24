TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 37° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 37° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Soul food restaurant Winnie’s opens in Amityville

Barbecued chicken is among the selections at Winnie's,

Barbecued chicken is among the selections at Winnie's, a soul-food eatery in Amityville. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Winnie’s, a little sliver of an eatery, is dishing out chicken, ribs and much more in Amityville. The eatery takes over from another soul-food restaurant, Carolyn’s Cuisine, which closed earlier this year.

The deal at Winnie’s is straightforward: For $10, you get a meat and two sides. Meats include barbecued, fried and jerk chicken; barbecued, fried or jerk ribs; fried pork chops, grilled steak, seafood and pasta. Sides include macaroni and cheese, collards, corn, yams, fries and rice.

There’s a small counter for noshing on the spot, but this is mostly a takeout operation.

Winnie’s is at 179 Broadway, Amityville, 631-598-1455.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

The Spanakopita pie is made with spinach, scallions, Greek-inspired pizza stands out at LI eatery
Kur kuri bhindi combines crispy matcksticks of fried Menu falls short at town’s only Indian eatery
Eggs Benedict with arugula, roasted tomatoes and avocado, New eatery offers all-day breakfast with panache
Whole, grilled branzino arrives with farro, marinated heirloom New seafood spot near LIRR offers tasty catch
The mixed momo plate at Everest Himalayan Cuisine LI’s first Nepali eatery offers peak hospitality
Cod is paired with bright lemon sauce and Eatery earns 3 stars with innovative seafood