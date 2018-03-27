Yes, the heavy hitters at Yankee Stadium in 2018 are expected to be Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez.

But here come Pinstripe Pilsner, brisket burnt ends and jumbo Tater Tots, part of a potent new food lineup available from concessions at each level of the ballpark.

The season’s home opener is April 2, when the Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays.

Fans will be introduced to Pinstripe Pilsner, a beer crafted for the Yankees by Blue Point Brewing Co. in Patchogue. It’s one of several Blue Point beers available.

They can also handle a double play with the new King’s Hawaiian pork sandwiches and pork nachos.

Other new players for team 2018 include black bean and chicken taquito cups, Filipino pulled chicken steamed buns and vegan sausage from Bareburger that is sparked by jalapeños and caramelized onions.

A noodle bowl stand will sport bacon cheeseburger crispy dumplings and a General Tso’s crisp chicken sandwich with sriracha slaw and a sweet-tangy glaze. Crisp chicken sandwiches with buttermilk ranch dressing and applewood smoked bacon are also in the new stadium repertoire.

You’ll also be sipping Grand Slam shakes, among them a Pinstripe vanilla one with churro, cotton candy, Cracker Jack and a caramel drizzle.

Feed Me Subscribe for restaurant recommendations, recipes and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And then there are Tater Kegs, or “Tater Tots on steroids,” according to Matt Gibson, senior executive chef at Yankee Stadium. The mega-tots arrive on a skewer, enriched with sour cream, Cheddar cheese, bacon bits and scallions. Gibson said the Filipino adobo bao bun is made from a staff member’s family recipe.

Gibson, a California native, added, “I’m a fan of King’s Hawaiian” bakery products. “We worked with their team,” leading to the pork and chicken dishes.

Fans can expect the return of Yankee Dingers, or hand-smashed mini-burgers; hoisin-braised pork belly buns; and a crisp Buffalo cauliflower bun with celery slaw and blue cheese.

Lobel’s, popular for its steak sandwich, returns with steak-topped fries and a meatloaf cheeseburger. Mighty Quinn’s BBQ scores with a full-pound “brontosaurus rib” that’s smoked for 16 hours, as well as burnt ends and pulled pork sandwiches.

Jersey Mike’s Subs’ 2-foot cheesesteak, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, and bacon-on-a-stick remain staples. Likewise, Hebrew National hot dogs, garlic fries, chicken and waffles, and gluten-free options.

“Everything is available to anyone at the stadium,” chef Gibson said.