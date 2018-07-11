TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
78° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Zinburger giving away free fries to celebrate National French Fry Day

Friday is National French Fry Day and Zinburger

Friday is National French Fry Day and Zinburger is honoring the spud with a giveaway. Photo Credit: Zinburger

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

If you're a Zinburger loyalist, July 13 is Fryday.

The chain is offering a free order of handcut fries per table to members of its VIP Club, a free, points-loyalty program. Accumulated points are based on spending and may be redeemed for free food. You can become a member by registering on Zinburger's website.

In the calendar of food holidays, Friday, July 13, is National French Fry Day.

On Long Island, a Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar is situated in Huntington Station, in the Walt Whitman Shops. A second Zinburger is in the works for 666 Old Country Rd. Westbury.

An order of fries at Zinburger is $5.50. The "loaded" fries with bacon, cheese sauce, sour cream and chives go for $7. Burgers are in the $9.50 to $15.75 range.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, 160 Walt Whitman Rd. (Walt Whitman Shops), 631-271-3891, zinburger.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Latest reviews

Local striped bass stop atop a white-bean ragout Gastropub with farmhouse vibe replaces longtime LI cafe
Steamed lobster is a longtime specialty at Claudio's Landmark eatery improves with new owners
Miniature smoked-sausage corn dogs come with spicy mustard Gastropub offers enviable beer list, inventive bar snacks
Garides kataifi, jumbo shrimp wrapped in shredded phyllo, Offspring of top seafood spot is less costly, less formal
A mezzo metro (half-meter) of pizza fumé, a Italian spot serving pizza by the meter is compelling, uneven
Pan-seared Alaskan halibut swims in with grilled local Italian eatery earns 3 stars with new chef