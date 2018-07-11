If you're a Zinburger loyalist, July 13 is Fryday.

The chain is offering a free order of handcut fries per table to members of its VIP Club, a free, points-loyalty program. Accumulated points are based on spending and may be redeemed for free food. You can become a member by registering on Zinburger's website.

In the calendar of food holidays, Friday, July 13, is National French Fry Day.

On Long Island, a Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar is situated in Huntington Station, in the Walt Whitman Shops. A second Zinburger is in the works for 666 Old Country Rd. Westbury.

An order of fries at Zinburger is $5.50. The "loaded" fries with bacon, cheese sauce, sour cream and chives go for $7. Burgers are in the $9.50 to $15.75 range.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, 160 Walt Whitman Rd. (Walt Whitman Shops), 631-271-3891, zinburger.com