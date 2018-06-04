TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
69° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFeed Me

Zou Ji Northeast China Home Style Cuisine opens in Syosset

At Zou Ji Northeast China Home Style Cuisine

At Zou Ji Northeast China Home Style Cuisine in Syosset, one of the Northeastern Chinese specialties is a cold starter of wood ear mushrooms in vinegar. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com
Print

The march of authentic Chinese restaurants continues into Syosset village, where Zou Ji Northeast China Home Style Cuisine has opened on Ira Road. Zou Ji succeeds the more standard-issue Chinese restaurants Z & Y Dynasty and, before that, Kam Fong. (Before Kam Fong, this was the site of Christiano’s, long rumored to be the inspiration for Billy Joel’s epic “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant.”)

The extensive menu features such takeout-friendly favorites as beef with broccoli ($13.99), General Tso’s and kung pao chicken (both $12.99) and shrimp fried rice ($7.99), but the focus here is on the gutsy fare of Dongbei, the region in Northeastern China once known as Manchuria.  

Among the highlights are cold starters such as wood ear mushrooms in vinegar ($8.99), ox tongue and tripe with roasted chilies ($9.99) and bitter melon salad ($8.99). Mains include deep-fried head-on shrimp and stir-fried squid (both $15), cumin lamb and lamb kidney with leeks (both $16.99), red-braised pork belly ($13.99) and mapo tofu ($11.99). There are vegetable dishes such as shredded potato with hot and sour sauce ($8.99) and Shanghai bok choy ($11.99) as well as a selection of grilled and fried skewers ($2 to $3.85 apiece).

The setting is modest in the extreme. Staff is very friendly.

Zou Ji Northeast China Home Style Cuisine is at 19 Ira Rd., Syosset, 516-802-3500.

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com

Latest reviews

Tender grilled octopus highlights the starters at Elaia 3-star Greek eatery shines with the classics
Onion rava masala dosa served at Mithaas in Chain brings street food from across India to LI
The blue cheese-crusted rib-eye steak is flavor-packed up LI wine bar and grill still on point, 11 years later
The Bacon Jam and Egg burger, a grass-fed New-wave luncheonette earns 3-star review
General Tso's chicken is served at Mango Tango LI eatery rejuvenates Asian-fusion cuisine
Nut-crusted Atlantic halibut is served atop petit French New seafood spot struggles with consistency