By ERICA MARCUS

Miraj opens in Hicksville

Miraj Healthy Grill, a branch of the Williston

Miraj Healthy Grill, a branch of the Williston Park original, has opened in Hicksville, Feb. 18, 2015. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

Miraj Healthy Grill of Williston Park has opened a branch in Hicksville. The menu at the new place is the same as the original’s, which got two stars from Newsday's Joan Reminick when it opened in 2010 (and which was firing on all cylinders in September).

Miraj succeeds three short-lived Indian restaurants at the same address — Taste of Madras, Curry Club and Aspara. Before that, the space hosted a string of Italians:  Fabio’s, Taormina, Café Dolce Vita and Pasta’s Café, which opened in 1985. 

Miraj Healthy Grill, serving lunch and dinner seven days a week, is at 96 N. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-597-4440, mirajhealthygrill.com

