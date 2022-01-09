Maybe it's a holdover from our cave-dwelling past, but when it's cold, humans like to gather 'round a fire. A well-tended fire inside a restaurant is a mark of how far we've come as a species in the last 10,000 years. Here are some civilized spots where you can get anything from an expertly pulled espresso to a 40-ounce Wagyu porterhouse.

North Fork Roasting Co. (55795 Main Rd., Southold): This homey Southold spot is an oasis on cold winter days. Cozy up by the fireplace and order from a menu of coffee, tea and specialty lattes topped with Instagram-ready foam art. More info: 631-876-5450, northforkroastingco.com

Amici (304 Route 25A, Mount Sinai): Not one, not two but three fireplaces grace this sprawling Italian-American restaurant. Whether you prefer the bar, main dining room or backroom, your Parm, Marsala or Francese will be served over pasta with a side of hearth. More info: 631-473-2400, amicirestaurant.org

7 Gerard (7 Gerard St., Huntington): It’s only fitting that this wood-fired grill possesses some firepower outside of the kitchen. As heat rises, it’s only fitting that you’ll need to ascend to the top of this luxurious three-story restaurant to seek out the fireplace lounge. More info: 631-944-3777, 7gerard.com

Cassariano (348 E. Jericho Tpke., Mineola): Cozy needn’t be synonymous with old-fashioned. Case in point: Cassariano, a sleek, modern Italian restaurant whose two elegant dining areas are separated by a free-standing fireplace that illuminates both. The menu’s New American touches include swordfish carpaccio and roasted duck breast with fig risotto. More info: 516-280-8990, cassariano.crave.it

Barney’s (315 Buckram Rd, Locust Valley): Founded by Barney Burnett in 1893 (a literally larger-than-life figure whose 10-foot-long leather belt is displayed on the wall), this tavern is the perfect spot for a drink or a meal after a drive along the winding roads of Nassau’s Gold Coast. It’s been recently reinvigorated by new chef-owner Michael Caristo. More info: 516-671-6300, barneyslv.com

Davenport Press (70 Main St., Mineola): Hard by the train tracks, this historic building began its life as a bank before becoming a printing press in 1924 and an easygoing American restaurant in 1978. The multi-roomed premises feature a collection of antiques and vintage photos; the big fireplace in the main dining room fits right in. More info: 516-248-8300, davenportpress.com

Nancy’s (25541 Jericho Tpke., Floral Park): The very model of a cozy restaurant, Nancy’s features a refined, comfort-food menu that is the perfect complement to the fireplace that dominates the chalet-style dining room. Chef-partner David Sanders grinds his own beef, hand-cuts his own fries and makes his own bread and pasta. More info: 718-343-4616, nancysrestaurant.net

Old Fields (81 Broadway, Greenlawn): This Greenlawn stalwart comes into its own in winter, when the weather outside is offset by the warmth of the brick-and-wood décor and comfort-heavy menu of grills and braises. Grab a booth or a high-top table in the lounge to be backlit by the enormous fireplace. More info: 631-754-9868, of1956.com

Primi Italian Steakhouse (999 Montauk Hwy., West Islip): This Italian steakhouse makes good on both promises and, during the cold months, adds a third feature: A huge fireplace that adds a flickering glow to the capacious bar and the front dining room. More info: 631-526-9779, primiitalian.com

Rothmann’s (6319 Northern Blvd., East Norwich): If you’re not warmed enough by the prime meats and drinks, the lounge at this venerable steakhouse provides a roaring fire as well. After a long hiatus, Rothmann’s brunch buffet (all you can eat lobster, oysters, prime rib, smoked salmon and much more for $59.95) has returned. More info: 516-922-2500, rothmannssteakhouse.com

Ristorante Gemelli (175 E Main St., Babylon): The Tuscan-fantasy-farmhouse décor of this dependable Italian restaurant is further rusticated by the fireplace set into the back wall of the vaulted dining room. It’s a perfect setting for enjoying pappardelle Bolognese, Mama Gemelli's meatball parmigiana or the stuffed veal chop. More info: 631-321-6392, gemellirestaurant.com