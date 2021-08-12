TODAY'S PAPER
By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
It's a singular summer pleasure to tear into a crackling, battered hunk of flaky fish — especially one wedged into a tortilla with crunchy slaw, crema and a spritz of lime. Whether cod, fluke, mahi-mahi or even fried oysters, fish tacos have become almost as integral to the Long Island foodscape as they are in Baja California, where they purportedly took shape. Here are three places to find some excellent takes:

Mexican Grill 2000 (703 Medford Ave., Patchogue): Tucked near the back of a Patchogue strip mall, Mexican Grill 2000 is a quiet monarch among local taquerias. The fish tacos are composed of breaded and deep-fried local flounder layered with pico de gallo and a creamy house crema. But really, any taco procured here does not disappoint. More info: 631-207-6554, mexicangrill2000.com

Nelly's Taqueria (356 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville): Nelly's serves four iterations of "tacos de mariscos," including glazed salmon tacos, lump-crab tacos with pickled chiles and onions, and grilled ahi-tuna tacos topped with crunchy shredded veggies and drizzled with sriracha mayo. More info: 516-261-9177, nellystaqueria.com

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails (70 E. Main St., Bay Shore): It's wildly tempting to go for the battered-shrimp tacos with walnut-pomegranate-jalapeño salsa, avocado crema and toasted walnuts. But battered local fluke with shredded cabbage, sliced avocado and grapefruit habanero hot sauce? With a guava mezcal margarita, yes to all. More info: 631-665-6300, verdekitchen.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

