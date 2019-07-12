There are restaurants with water views, and then there is Five Ocean Bar & Grill, whose patio is literally built on the sands of Long Beach.

This beachside spot, just west of the boardwalk’s end, was Danny Mac’s Pizza Cove (and, before that, The Overlook and Vito’s Fish & Chips, among other establishments), but it’s been given a thorough makeover by chef-partner Craig Attwood, who is certainly one of the most accomplished chefs now working in Long Beach.

Attwood made a name for himself at fine dining establishments such as Jedediah Hawkins Inn in Jamesport and East Hampton Point (in East Hampton). In Long Beach, he is keeping it casual and moderately priced.

During the summer, Five Ocean is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, seven days a week (hours might change in the fall). Breakfast items include sausage, egg and cheese on a housemade biscuit ($10); avocado toast made with grilled sourdough from Blacksmith’s Breads, toasted pumpkin seeds, sambal and a poached egg ($10).

For lunch, there are grilled fish tacos with shaved radish and cilantro-lime mayo ($12); roasted clams with piquillo peppers and citrus-herb panko ($14); crabcake hash with poached eggs and lemon-Old Bay hollandaise sauce ($18); Asian pear salad with cashews, cucumber, mango, bibb lettuce and miso vinaigrette ($14).

The dinner menu changes weekly, but it might feature pan-seared local fish with Israeli couscous and asparagus (market); buttermilk fried chicken with lime-chili sauce and jicama-cabbage slaw ($24); vegetable red curry with coconut milk and basmati rice ($24); a Tiffany Farms Angus burger with house fries ($16).

The vibe is beachy and flip-flop-friendly. The roomy bar offers a view of the open kitchen. Between the dining room and the patio, the restaurant seats about 60.

Five Ocean Bar & Grill is at 5 New York Ave., Long Beach, 516-517-2828.