Mid 70s, sunshine, low humidity. Whether you’ve shed your mask or not, we all can agree that this is the weather we deserve, a sweet stretch of days when the past seems like a bad dream and we can stop and smell the roses (literally, as they’ve just begun to bloom). And then grab a rum punch, maybe? Or some lobster tacos? The last weekend before Memorial Day is like the canapé of summer, the pause before crowds materialize, so head to the shore to bottle these pre-June vibes.

Five Ocean (5 New York Ave., Long Beach). Both early birds and owls can find something to love at Five Ocean, a mellow brunch-to-dinner spot in the West End of Long Beach that is steps from the sand. Weekend brunch, which starts at noon on Saturday or 11 a.m. on Sunday, runs from wild mushroom omelets to burrata with strawberry compote; later in the day, how about some grilled fish tacos or tuna carpaccio with sweet pepper marmalade, roasted cherry tomatoes and sea urchin aioli? Or lobster ragu over rigatoni and a watermelon margarita? If the patio is full, you can take your provisions to go, for a beach picnic. $$-$$$ More info: 516-208-5250, fiveoceanlongbeach.com

JT’s on the Bay (1 Curtis Rd., Blue Point). To feel at one with the easygoing Blue Point locals, or wave to boats while gorging on chargrilled oysters, a fried-cod sandwich, or lobster in all of its glorious forms (broiled, baked, stuffed, tacos, in a roll — you name it), take a series of quick turns off Montauk Hwy. to JT’s. This chilled-out spot has an expansive deck overlooking Purgatory Creek (more picturesque than it sounds), plus an outdoor bar where you can grab a potent rum punch or pint of something frosty. A short post-dinner walk can bring you to the sands of Corey Beach, right on Patchogue Bay. Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. $$. More info: 631-363-2205, jtsonthebay.com

Crabby Jerry’s at Claudio’s (111 Main St., Greenport). You know, I know, everyone knows that driving to Greenport on a summer weekend is not for the faint of heart. Harness the power of now to hie thee to that weathered dock bar jutting into Greenport Harbor, the one that almost every Long Islander has a story about. The bartenders move fast, the drinks come in plastic cups, the bikers may be en force — but what happens on the deck, stays on the deck. Sticking to fried calamari, clam strips and steamers is always a solid strategy, but Crabby Jerry’s opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday (!) so there’s an egg-topped breakfast burger on the menu, too. $$. More info: 631-477-0627. claudios.com