The reconstruction of Westhampton Beach’s Main Street is, essentially, complete and defining the eastern limit is one of the prettiest traffic circles on Long Island. That’s the setting for Flora, a new restaurant from the Rooted Hospitality Group that operates Rumba and Cowfish in Hampton Bays, Rhum in Patchogue and Avo Taco in New Hyde Park.

Rooted gutted the old Dee Angelo’s Pleasant Ave Café and turned it into an intimate, modern space whose neutral palette and clean lines provide a counterpoint to the expected floral theme. The restaurant comprises a dining room, bar and covered patio (with a view of the traffic circle).

The dinner menu is a contemporary lineup of multi-element dishes. Starters ($11 to $18) include pickled deviled eggs with pancetta, Fresno peppers, chives and celery ribbons; roasted beets with pears, goat-cheese mousse, candied walnuts, fennel and honeycomb. Sandwiches ($18 to $34) include a warm lobster roll with tarragon aioli, and the Flora burger with havarti, pickled onion, black-garlic aioli, truffled arugula and tomatoes.

Mains ($24 to 42) include pan-seared branzino with parsnip purée, fennel salad, pomegranate seeds and blood-orange-balsamic reduction; scallops with corn, chorizo, Fresno peppers, buttermilk reduction and jasmine rice; grilled filet mignon with wild-mushroom demi glacé and pommes purée (mashed potatoes); chicken breast paprika with sauteed spinach, roasted tomatoes and parsnip purée. (The lunch menu is similar, with slightly lower prices.)

At the bar, you’ll find cocktails such as the Lavender Fizz (lavender-infused vodka, blueberries, house sour mix and soda) and the Well Fashioned (Maker’s Mark bourbon, brandy-marinated cherries, orange, and Angostura bitters).

Flora, whose motto is "Eat. Drink. Love," is at 149 Main St., Westhampton Beach, 631-998-9600, florawhb.com.