For four years, Rockville Centre’s Flour Shoppe Cafe has occupied the intersection of two hot trends: breakfast all day and artisanal bread. Now that winning combo has moved about nine miles east, setting up shop on Merrick Road in Massapequa.

Chef Sean O’Donnell, who owns the restaurant with Bert Accomando and managing partner Madison Kaer, said the team looked at a number of locations, but Massapequa “had very similar demographics to Rockville Centre. And we have a lot of customers from here who are happy they don’t have to drive so far.”

The menu is the same for both locations. Breakfast offerings include omelets, pancakes, tacos and sandwiches, all served on homemade bread — be it sourdough, biscuit, kaiser roll or English muffin.

For lunch and dinner, there are also salads, burgers, pasta (homemade), platters (such as chicken Parmesan, crabcakes, turkey croquettes) and sandwiches that are just too lunch-and-dinner-y to serve earlier in the day: the SLT (shrimp, arugula, tomatoes and garlic aioli in a lemon-cilantro wrap), the Flour Shoppe chicken-salad sandwich (with grapes, apples, celery, candied walnuts and greens on a croissant) or the volcano (fried chicken, tomatoes, mozzarella and more in a sourdough bread bowl).

Most breakfast items are less than $12; for lunch and dinner, nothing costs more than $16.

All cooking is done on the premises, but the breads, pastries and cakes are made in Rockville Centre (whose kitchen is five times bigger) and delivered every morning to Massapequa. Breads are the domain of Brittany Improte, whose sourdoughs and rustic loaves have secured Flour Shoppe’s spot on a short list of Long Island’s best boulangeries.

Both locations are open Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 9 p.m. and Sunday to 4 p.m.

The Flour Shoppe Cafe is at 4217 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, 516-797-0983 and 486 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre, 516-536-2253, flourshoppecafe.com.