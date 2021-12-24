Lest you think that lox is the exclusive province of New York and its suburbs, Stacey and Simon Joseph are here to tell you that London smokes quite a salmon. Their Port Washington-based company, Across the Pond, imports it from one of London’s oldest and most venerable fish smokers, L Goldstein Salmon Curers, and you’d be hard pressed to find a silkier, more delicate product anywhere.

When London-born Simon moved to Long Island 10 years ago, he could not find anything to compare with what he’d been brought up with: salmon that was richly flavored but not terribly salty, soft without being bloated with brine. Luckily his son was good friends with the fourth-generation owner of Goldstein’s, founded in 1911, and Simon and his wife and partner, Stacey, began getting air shipments. First it was for their own consumption, then friends wanted in, and now they are serving customers all over Long Island and New York through their website.

Across the Pond’s signature product is pre-sliced smoked salmon, which will last unopened in the refrigerator for two weeks or in the freezer for three months. A package of 420 grams (just under a pound) is $34. You can purchase a whole side of smoked salmon for $70 or a "royal fillet" (from the fish’s loin, $50 for 400 grams). There’s also hot baked salmon and fresh salmon fillets.

Delivery is free within 5 miles of Port Washington; Across the Pond uses FedEx for points farther away. Most weeks it sells out so place your order before Sunday to receive it the following week.

Across the Pond; 646-327-3587, acrossthepond-us.com

