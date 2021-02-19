A young female business owner -- 26-year-old Amanda Dill is just that, having opened her namesake shop, Amanda’s Bakery Co. in Bay Shore. The specialty dessert spot replaces the Rolling Pin Bakery, with cheery yellow walls and a farmhouse vibe as a backdrop to the many Instagram-friendly sweets on display.

Dill said her baking journey started with boxed cake mix when she was younger, but once Pinterest and YouTube became mainstream, she used the platforms to further express her "interest in art, decorating and being creative." She credits that, combined with her first bakery job as a decorator, for the passion that later led her to open her first storefront.

Much of the Patchogue native’s business consists of its custom cakes, but don’t overlook the other baked goods here, such as doughnuts, brownies and cake pops, and the usual suspects — pastries, cupcakes, pies and tarts. Cheesecake, chocolate flourless torte, French macarons and cupcakes are stocked gluten free, too. All of these items are made on-site, many of them by Dill herself.

Amanda’s is also a spot where you can grab a cup of coffee with a danish, croissant or scone, among other breakfast items.

Amanda’s Bakery Co. is at 184 W. Main St. in Bay Shore. It’s open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 631-328-1122. amandasbakeryco.com.