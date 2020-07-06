TODAY'S PAPER
American Cheese closes in Sayville after 10 years in business

Sunlight Haystack and other cheeses at American Cheese

Sunlight Haystack and other cheeses at American Cheese in Sayville, which closed in late June. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
After a 10-year run as one of the Island’s finest purveyors, American Cheese in Sayville has permanently closed. The shuttering was announced on Facebook and in an email to patrons, and was confirmed to Newsday by owner Erin Nicosia.

The shop and restaurant managed to weather the first weeks of the pandemic with a takeout menu, and a May 21 Facebook post stated only that American Cheese would be “temporarily closed.” A follow-up post on Tuesday noted that the closure would be permanent.

American Cheese was, as the name implies, “bullish on supporting the fledgling American farmstead cheese renaissance,” wrote Newsday’s Erica Marcus, noting in another article that when the shop opened in 2010, “Long Island was largely a cheese-shop-free zone.” By 2018, nine shops had opened in Suffolk County alone.

“It has been an amazing 10 years and we owe that one hundred percent to our loyal customers who are now our friends,” read the June 30 announcement. “After the summer we’ll be seeking out our next adventure so please stay tuned.”

