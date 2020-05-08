Auntie Anne's releases DIY pretzel kits

Auntie Anne's is putting its pretzels in the hands of DIYers, so get your chef hats and oven mitts ready.

For $20, the pretzel giant is offering an at-home kit with ingredients such as dough mix, yeast, baking soda, salt and/or cinnamon sugar, plus a recipe to prepare up to 10 pretzels.

The kit is available online only, and according to Auntie Anne’s website, delivery will take approximately 5 business days before you can get to mixing, twisting and baking. Once received, the whole process takes about 1 hour to 1 and 1/2 hours to make, including 30 minutes for the dough to rise.

Ordering an original or cinnamon sugar kit doesn’t mean you have to limit yourself to just those two options, though. Those who want to get creative can turn to Auntie Anne’s menu for inspiration — soft pretzels are offered in sweet almond, sour cream and onion, roasted garlic and Parmesan, pepperoni, jalapeño, and raisin flavors. You can also cut your dough into smaller pieces to make it nugget size, or even wrap it around a hot dog to create a pretzel dog.

The at-home kit, which initially launched last month and was brought back by popular demand, is available for a limited time and while supplies last.