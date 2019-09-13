Two months after it opened in East Rockaway, B Bistro: A Taste of Vietnam was destroyed by a fire but, over the next few days, a portion of its menu will be resurrected at two local festivals.

On Saturday, from 4 to 10 p.m., owner Lee Bradley and his team will be serving banh mi (Vietnamese hero sandwiches) at the East Rockaway Stars and Stripes festival at the village’s waterfront at Main and Front streets. Sandwiches, on crisp baguettes, are stuffed with pickled radish and carrot, mayonnaise and hot peppers, fresh herbs and your choice of beef, chicken, pork or vegan seitan “chicken” with quinoa and lentils. Ten dollars buys you a sandwich and a drink. (Stars and Stripes, an annual event, runs Friday, 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. and features rides, games, live music, food trucks, and fireworks. Click here for more information.)

On Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., East Rockaway is holding a benefit for the two businesses damaged by the Aug. 8 fire: B Bistro and its neighbor, VIP Love Your Pet grooming shop. The stretch of Main Street in front of the two businesses will be closed off and there will be live entertainment as well as swing and salsa dancing. B Bistro will be sampling its grilled rib-eye rolls. Entry wristbands are $25 for adults, $10 for children 10 and under.

Bradley, whose promising restaurant was one of a very few Vietnamese eateries on Long Island, said that he was determined to rebuild in the coming months. Follow B Bistro on Facebook for updates.