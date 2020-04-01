Got a craving for rainbow cookies, salt-soured pickled rye, Polish babka, honey cake? Sometimes a special bread or sweet can brighten up even the darkest day. All of the following bakeries were open for takeout and/or delivery at presstime, each possessing a signature item or two that might make it worth a special trip. Remember that operating days and hours, as well as availability of baked goods, are subject to change.

NASSAU

Cake at Buttercooky Bakery (217 Jericho Tpke., Floral Park): Two items are worth making a beeline to this “baked with butter, makes it better” shop: fruit salad cake and red velvet cake. (Other locations at 140 Plandome Rd., Manhasset and 495 New York Ave, Huntington). More info: 516-354-3831, buttercookybakery.com

Italian tortes and cannoli cake at Dortoni (3264 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown): Fashioned after the pastry shops of Naples, this stalwart makes some of the island finest European tortes and cannoli cakes. (Other location at 11 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Commack). More info: 516-796-3033, dortonibakery.com

Breakfast box to go at Leonetti (82-16 Glen Cove Rd., Greenvale): Proud purveyors of sweets “simple to grand,” this Italian bakery is currently offering a special breakfast box filled with items you pick yourself, and delivering birthday cakes at no charge. More info: 516-625-8242, leonettipastryshop.com

Jelly doughnuts and Polish treats at Reisterer's (282 Hempstead Ave., Hempstead): Long Island’s 89-year-old bakery has weathered storms before (like WWII) and its jelly doughnuts and Polish babka are worth a pilgrimage all on their own. More info: 516-481-7636, rbakery.com

Italian pastries at Rocco's (4 St. Rocco Pl., Glen Cove, 516-427-5333): A list of greatest hits at this classic panetteria includes everything from doughnuts and coffee cakes, but it's the St. Joseph's pastries that are can't-miss at the moment.

Vegan treats at Sweet to Lick (78 Hillside Ave., Williston Park): Vegan bakery is no oxymoron, so says this little shop whose special-trip items include whoopee cookies, gluten-free snickerdoodles and tiramisu blondies. More info: 516-385-8833, sweettolick.com

Babka and more at Wall's (1336 Broadway, Hewlett): This venerable Jewish bakery is revered for its chocolate babka, honey cake and hamantaschen. More info: 516-374-3771

SUFFOLK

Cookie kits and more at Blondie's (90A Washington Dr., Centerport): This “little bakery with big ideas” has numerous cookie kits for those who like to make and decorate their own (oatmeal sandwich cookies are a current hit), and yes, a wide selection of blondies too. More info: 631-424-4545, blondiesbakeshop.com

Cookie pie at Broadway Market (643 Broadway, Rocky Point): People come from far and wide for pastry chef Ann Olenick's gourmet cream puffs, as well as her cookie pies (especially the salted caramel toffee one filled with Swiss buttercream). More info: 631-849-1729, bmropo.com

Bread at Carissa's (221 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton): 631-604-5911, carissasthebakery.com. Don't miss this shop's justifiably famous breads, such as salt-soured pickled rye and sweet potato brioches.

Danish kringler and beyond at Copenhagen (75 Woodbine Ave., Northport): As the name implies, Danishes, kringler and bear claws are this shop's biggest draws. More info: 631-754-3256, copenhagenbakery.net

French-German treats at Fritzsche's (56 Main St., Sayville): A French bakery to be sure, but it's the German butter cake that earns consistent praise. More info: 631-589-0586

Savory pies at Hometown Bake Shop (2 Little Neck Rd., Centerport): Sweets are prized here too, but it's the savory pies (chicken pot, British meat) that make this place a treat. (Other location at 16 Havens Ave., Patchogue). More info: 631-754-7437, hometownbakeshop.com

Cookies at Levain (354 Montauk Hwy., Wainscott): Gift boxes by mail packed with this NYC outpost's "world-famous, deliciously decadent cookies” are bestsellers, with its most popular flavor, chocolate chip walnut, leading the way. More info: 844-458-6671, levainbakery.com