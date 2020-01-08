A microbrewery known for dark beers such as porters and stouts will take a bow this Saturday, when East Farmingdale's Barrage Brewing Co. will serve its last pint.

"Welp, this sucks and there is no other way to put this … we're shutting our doors next Saturday, January 11th," read posts on both Facebook and Twitter.

Founder and head brewer Steve Pominski was not available for comment, but his post urged people to come to the brewery Saturday to help finish the last of Barrage's beer.

Barrage started at the Merrick home of Pominski, who had been a home brewer for two decades while working a day job for the Long Island Rail Road. After he and his wife, Diana, built a bar in their former garage, friends who dropped by to drink Pominski's beer took to calling it the "barrage." In 2014, hundreds of people raised $18,000 via a Kickstarter campaign to support the brick-and-mortar nanobrewery in East Farmingdale. Among Pominski's dozens of brews are a coffee stout with maple syrup called Fluxinator and a porter, Assault N Fudgery.

At Croxley Ale House in Farmingdale, bar manager Jessica Geremina said the bar had only a few cans left of Flux Caffeinator, a milk stout that was a collaboration between Croxley and Barrage. "Not only as a restaurant, but as an avid Barrage drinker, I am completely heartbroken to see them go. I hope they go on to bigger and better things," she said.

Until Saturday, Barrage Brewing Co. is at 32 Allen Blvd. in East Farmingdale, 516-986-8066.