Most Long Island breweries are still producing beer for to-go sales and curbside pickup, but a growing number will drive their IPAs, stouts and sours right to your doorstep, at least if you live nearby — or even a bit further. “We’re willing to go fairly far,” said Harbor Head Brewing Co. in Northport last Friday, “as long as it’s not ridiculous.”

A few particulars: Someone who is 21 and over, with an ID, will need to accept the delivery. Check websites and Instagram accounts for availability (Secatogue Brewing Co. in West Islip was temporarily sold out earlier this week, for instance, but is replenishing) and order with plenty of time to spare, especially for same-day delivery. Sheltering in place with a slew of people? Long Ireland Beer Co. in Riverhead and DUBCO (below) sell five-gallon slim kegs (sometimes called 1/6 kegs) for home...use.

Destination Unknown Beer Co. (1 South Chicago Ave., Bay Shore): DUBCO exemplifies flexibility and smarts when it comes to delivery: Orders are taken via Instagram, the website and email, with beers trucked throughout Suffolk and some of Nassau, depending on day (the range stretches from Merrick to Patchogue along the South Shore, and up to to the North Shore, too). Virtual payments are taken via Venmo, PayPal and Zelle, and the lengthy beer list appears on beermenus.com — right now, you'll find the highly-rated double IPA Abuse of Power, a line of hard seltzers, and Strawberry Frosted Donut Milkshake IPA, among many others. $30 minimum for delivery, with crowler cans starting at $13. More info: 516-343-7898, destinationunknownbeercompany.com

Harbor Head Brewing Co. (81 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport): It’s a bummer you can’t linger to drink in the waterfront views here, at least for now, but this can-do brewery (whose tasting room is open for to-go beer) will deliver growlers and cans within a reasonable distance, a few times each week. Growlers ring in at $20 to $24, and there are crowlers and cans, too, of beers such as Oat-tay Stout, Northport Coast Double IPA (NoPoo) and Dockyard Lager. More info: 631-815-5588, harborheadbrew.com

Garvies Point Brewery (1 Garvies Point Rd., Glen Cove): Though it’s hard to get this squad on the phone, you can order online for same-day local delivery of their IPAs and sours; those orders generally go out in the early evening, after 5 p.m. The six lucky zip codes are listed on the site, radiating out from Glen Cove, and 64-ounce growler fills are $20 (whereas 32-ounce crowlers are $15, and cans are $16 to $20 per four pack). More info: 516-277-2787, garviespointbrewing.com

Lithology Brewing Co. (211A Main St., Farmingdale): If you live within a five-mile radius of Lithology, on Main Street in Farmingdale, providence smiles on you: Someone from the brewery will deliver to you in early evening, Wednesday to Saturday, after the tasting room closes. Place your order online for 32-ounce crowlers ($13 to $15), mix-and-match four-packs or even DIY IPA Pizza Kits, with IPA-infused pizza dough, which include a four-pack of Loyal to the Soil IPA. More info: 516-962-0585, lithologybrewing.com

Long Ireland Beer Co. (87 Pulaski St., Riverhead): Long Ireland, home to Celtic Ale and Beach Please golden ale, has a handy map on their website that shows their wide range for same-day delivery — from Nicolls Road to the west to Riverhead in the east, Miller Place down to Shirley. The options are go from four-packs to growlers to slim kegs (about five gallons of beer), with a minimum order of $50 and free delivery. More info: 631-403-4303, longirelandbeer.com

Sand City Brewing Co. (60 Main St., Northport): While the tasting room is still open for cans and $18 growler fills-to-go, there is sporadic delivery of online orders to Northport and surrounds — check their website and Instagram account, @sandcitybrewery, for updates on schedule (it’s in flux) and what’s pouring. A $50 minimum is required, with a $5 delivery charge. More info: 631-651-2767, sandcitybeer.com

Saint James Brewery (430-13 N. Country Rd., St. James): Owners Jamie and Rachel Adams opened their handsome new tasting room literally days before the COVID-19 shutdowns, and while they’re still doing bottles and growlers to go, they’ve also recently launched home delivery (to St. James only) of unique beers and ales that draw exclusively on New York state-grown ingredients. More info: 631-250-9545, saintjamesbrewery.com

Secatogue Brewing Co. (375 Union Blvd., West Islip): As of this week, this barely year-old brewery (Secatogue opened last May, to massive crowds) had a good problem on its hands: It had sold out of growlers and crowlers of beer, some with names (such as That Microwave Really Ties the Room Together) that add a ray of levity to the times. The beer coffers are being replenished and local delivery takes place Friday to Sunday. Orders are taken online or via text at 631-228-8914. More info: 631-228-8914, secatoguebrewing.com

Spider Bite Beer Co. (920 Lincoln Ave., Holbrook): Spider Bite also has a dizzying delivery range throughout Suffolk County that stretches from South Shore to North (the list is on their website, and deliveries run Wednesday to Monday). The Pro-Am Saison is among the brand-new releases, but there’s dozens more beers listed on the website, available in crowler cans (starting at $11) and four-packs. After placing your order, text the number above to indicate delivery. $30 minimum. More info: 631-942-3255, spiderbitebeer.com