Croxley's Ale House & Biergarten (155 W. Main St., Smithtown): More than 80 lagers and ales are on draft. Updated menu with sandwiches and burgers, fish and chips, mussel pots, chicken wings and more. Fixed-price menus available. Hours: Noon-1 a.m. daily. Other locations: Rockville Centre (7 S. Park Ave.), Farmingdale (190 Main St.) and Franklin Square (129 New Hyde Park Rd.). More info: 631-656-8787, croxley.com

Dark Horse Tavern (12 S. Park Ave., Rockville Centre): This pub provides a boisterous crowd and a laid-back, old-world-style place to mingle, watch a game and enjoy bar food. Specializing in craft beer, a hip personality and a seven-hour happy hour, it also features a large courtyard open all year. Hours: Noon-4 a.m. daily. Other locations: Farmingdale (273 Main St.) and Massapequa Park (1029A Park Blvd.). More info: 516-442-5477, darkhorservc.com

Garden Social (1964 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow): Outside, the landscaped “beer garden” sits beneath a 40-foot cedar pergola and easily seats another 75 at communal tables. The two dozen taps feature Long Island and New York State beers almost exclusively, plus cider and rosé from Wölffer Estate in Sagaponack and Sail Away Nitro cold brew. There are more craft beers in bottles and cans. More info: 516-750-5338, gardensocialli.com

Plattduetsche Park Restaurant (1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square): German-American restaurant with an outdoor area is the closest Long Island gets to a traditional German beer garden, with tables spread across a concrete picnic area. Outdoor bar, bratwurst pit, dance floor and band shell, where cover bands get the party started. Hours: 3 p.m.-1 a.m. Fri., noon-1 a.m. Sat., noon-9 p.m. Sun. More info: 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com

Prost Grill & Garten (652 Franklin Ave., Garden City): Prost’s patio with three picnic tables is part of the restaurant’s sudsy appeal, furthered by Spaten Oktoberfest and Hofbräu Original. Main dining area sports tables made from old bowling alley wood, the German eagle flag, the blue-and-white banner of Bavaria, and a hearty menu with wursts (bock-, brat- and knock-), crabcakes, shrimp salad, salmon, burgers and chicken wings. Hours: Noon-11 p.m. Sun.-Wed., noon-midnight a.m. Thur.-Sat. More info: 516-427-5215, prostgrill.com

Repeal XVIII Bar and Garden (30 New St., Huntington): Live music on weekends. Rustic lounge atmosphere with two rooms, each having its own bar, in addition to an outdoor beer garden. Craft cocktails and beer menus, piano, pool table, dart board, giant Jenga, corn hole, large screen TV’s and a giant 165-inch screen. Large selection of local, domestic and imported craft beers. Hours: 4:30 p.m.-3 a.m. Tue.-Thur., 4:30 p.m.-4 a.m. Fri.-Sat., 12:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Sun., closed Mon. More info: 631-629-5878, repealxviii.com

Southampton Publick House (62 Jobs Lane, Southampton): There’s rarely a cover (except for some live acts). There also is an outside patio. This casual venue has customers of all ages; entertainment weekly. Hours: 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Sun.-Thur., 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Fri.-Sat.; happy hour 4-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri. More info: 631-283-2800, publick.com