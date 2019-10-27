A food lovers guide to Long Island

Sweets

Vanilla pecan danish: Follow the crowds to Northport’s Copenhagen Bakery and its legendary-or-if-it-isn’t-it-should-be buttery specialty ($2.95), a seemingly endless spiral road of nuts, syrup and cinnamon, with just enough glaze here and there to send your glucose numbers into the stratosphere. (Copenhagen Bakery & Cafe, 75 Woodbine Ave., Northport; 631-754-3256, copenhagenbakery.net)

Gelato: Gelato, smoother and leaner than ice cream, is one of Italy’s glories. At ViAle Gelateria in Lynbrook, owner Anna Franchi, who is from Ferrara, offers sensational gelati, from hazelnut and pistachio to stracciatella and lavender (from $3.20). (Viale Gelateria, 424 Sunrise Hwy., Lynbrook; 516-442-0094)

Crumb cake: Hahn’s has made peerless crumb cake, with addictive, extra-large, handmade crumbs, for 35 years. The classic crumb cake is $12 for a sheet of 12; $7 for 6. While you’re at it, pick up a 3-pound snacking bucket of those crumbs for $16; a can for $6. (Hahn's Old Fashioned Cake Co., 75 Allen Blvd., Farmingdale; 631-249-3456, crumbcake.net)

Baklava: Ephesus in Massapequa Park is a destination for pistachio, walnut and custard baklavas, glistening from honey syrup. Four per order, which is fine, but only if you’re dining alone. From $6.50. (Ephesus Mediterranean & Turkish Cuisine, 514 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park; 516-543-4258, ephesusmedcuisine.com)

Chocolates: The resolutely old-school Schwartz Candies in Carle Place has no use for single-origin chocolate or whacked-out flavor combinations. Its large selection of classic chocolate confections includes a few that are practically extinct, such as parlays, which have nougat centers wrapped in caramel and studded with pecans, and molasses sponge, nubbins of honeycombed bittersweetness. Both candies come enrobed in either milk or dark chocolate and are $29.50 a pound. (Schwartz Candies, 169 Voice Rd., Carle Place; 800-522-2462, schwartzcandies.com)

Jam: Fruit jams should taste deep, rich and not too sweet. They should also profoundly taste of the fruit, not generically fruity. And Briermere nails it. The grape jam is one stellar example: It has soulfulness, a winey depth, and you will want to eat it on everything. Other avors to savor: beach plum, strawberry- rhubarb, blackberry, quince ($8/12 oz). (Briermere Farms, 4414 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-722-3931, briermere.com)

Strudel: Turning a lump of dough into a sheet that is almost as thin as phyllo, yet a bit more substantial, is both art and craft. It’s represented beautifully in Junda’s strudels (starting at $20). (Junda's Pastry Crust & Crumbs, 1612 Main Rd., Jamesport; 631-722-4999)

Panettone: The rich, sweet Christmas bread called panettone, buttery and studded with citron and raisins, is ubiquitous and exotic, all at the same time. Typically, it’s imported from Italy in brightly colored boxes, but at Marzullo, it’s made in-house, starting in early December, for around $25. Panettone is made from a very moist dough, so a loaf stays fresh for a long time. If you are lucky enough to have any leftovers, they make wonderful French toast. (Marzullo Bakery & Cafe, 1586 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park, 516-352-2859)

Cookies: Compared to the sprinkled, spangled, drizzled cookies that have taken over bakery cases and social media, Heidi Riegler’s efforts are distinctly plain. And the plainest among them are her biggest seller: She calls them “chocolate kisses” because the literal translation of “sandbusserln” is “sandy kisses.” Chocolate, butter and hazelnuts (no flour) conspire to make a tender, melting bite. An 8-ounce box (24 cookies) is $28 on Riegler’s website or, on Saturdays, at her storefront. (Vienna Cookie Company, 782 Merrick Rd., Baldwin; 516-665-1710, viennacookiecompany.com)

Ice cream: For more than three decades, Stu Feldschuh has been Long Island’s master of ice cream in flavors classic and whimsical; earlier this year, a Travel + Leisure magazine poll cited his Snow Flake Ice Cream Shoppe in Riverhead as New York State’s best. There are peerless sundaes in summer made with local fruit, and malteds, shakes, cones, soft-serve, ice cream sandwiches and Brown Bonnets that are better than any you remember from childhood. (Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe, 1148 Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com)