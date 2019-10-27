TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
SEARCH
58° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFood and Drink

A food lovers guide to Long Island

Vanilla pecan danish at Copenhagen Bakery in Northport.

Vanilla pecan danish at Copenhagen Bakery in Northport. Photo Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Erica Marcus, Corin Hirsch and Scott Vogel erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

Rejoice, ye lovers of high-quality foodstuffs! You are living in a golden age. Long Island is something of a paradise for food lovers, its collection of wineries and distilleries, meat markets and bakeries, fishmongers and farmers having created a greater smorgasbord than any 118-mile-long island has a right to. For proof, you have only to peruse the following list, compiled by the Feed Me team, which is highly subjective, necessarily reductive, and only hints at the glorious eating and drinking that awaits. Each of the following treasures is worth a special trip, and remember: No food pilgrimage goes unrewarded.

Seafood

Sweets

Beverages

Bread

Meat

Fruits & Vegetables

Prepared Food

Dairy

Accessories

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

A tomahawk-style grilled veal rib chop with mashed Longtime Italian-foods purveyor opens biggest, boldest eatery yet
The star of the mains at Five Ocean Casual beachside eatery has serious culinary cred
The Kung Pao chicken taco is topped with Taco spot earns 3 stars with creative menu, fair prices
House ricotta cavatelli sautéed with broccoli rabe and New Port Jeff Italian eatery is still finding its footing
The fried pickles, served with a remoulade sauce, New Orleans-style eatery offers welcoming atmosphere
Whole Peking duck is masterfully carved and served New Chinese eatery revitalizes Cantonese cooking
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search