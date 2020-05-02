When the Better Man Distilling Company moved into its 6,000-square-foot space in Patchogue last year, operating almost entirely virtual wasn’t part of the plan. But, like many others in the hospitality business, coronavirus temporarily put the brakes on normal operations. Now virtual sales of its vodka, rye and gin are the only plan for the distillery, mere months after launching its first product, Equinox White Rye.

Enter more of a reason for customers to order--the distillery has launched a virtual farmers market of sorts, offering one-stop pickup of local packaged food and beverage items from 15 vendors. Participants include Peach and Pine (baked vegan goods like cookies, scones and tarts), Eat Me Drink Me Truck (macaroni and cheese and ciabatta loaves), All American Wontons, Eggcellent Quiche, Nikki's Liquid Gold (bone broths) with drinks from Moustache Brewing Co. and Subtle Tea.

Here’s how it works: On Fridays at 2 p.m., the distillery launches a link to its virtual market on its website, where shoppers can order until Mondays at 4 p.m. Pickup is Thursdays at the distillery between noon and 7 p.m. Delivery is also offered within a 10-mile radius.

Better Man's own spirits, which are available to go Wednesdays-Sundays in bottles ($29-$39) or four-serving cocktail kits that come with instructions and garnishes for $30.

The distillery hosts a weekly happy hour on Fridays at 7 p.m. complete with a “happy hour package” that includes food and drinks to enjoy during a livestream on Instagram or Facebook.

Better Man Distilling Company is at 161 River Ave. in Patchogue. 631-708 7405. thebettermandistillingco.com