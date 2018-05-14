TODAY'S PAPER
Black Sheep Ale House gets approval to build beer garden

Owner Vincent Minutella plans to build a kitchen and restaurant to accompany the outdoor beer garden.

The Black Sheep Ale House is seen in Mineola on Oct. 25, 2016. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Trustees in Mineola approved a special use permit application on Wednesday to Black Sheep Ale House owner Vincent Minutella, who now plans to construct a beer garden at his tavern on Second Street.

Minutella, who has owned Black Sheep since January 2010, plans to build a kitchen and restaurant to accompany the outdoor beer garden. He applied for the permit in December, but the plans were met with opposition from residents who live near his tavern.

Mineola’s board of trustees passed Minutella’s application 4-1, with Deputy Mayor Paul Pereira voting no.

Mayor Scott Strauss said that passing Minutella’s application “was a tough decision,” but the approval stems in part from the Black Sheep having an upscale clientele.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

