In addition to her full-time career as an attorney, Dix Hill’s Stacy Malinow is filing a culinary appeal on behalf of gluten-free baking. Her year-old company, Bliss Pastries, makes the case that wheat isn’t a requirement for delicious cookies and brownies.

When her daughter was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2005, Malinow didn’t even know what gluten was. (It’s a protein found in wheat — and some other grains — that produces a dangerous immune response in celiac sufferers, and digestive problems in people with gluten sensitivity.)

Malinow had never been a baker, but she started experimenting with wheat alternatives so that her daughter wasn’t left out when it came to party cakes and cookies. Gradually there developed a "When Harry Met Sally" situation: Other kids began asking, "Can I have what she’s having?" Parents were just as enthusiastic as their children. (And this reporter could not have guessed that the cookies were gluten free either.)

She’d always fantasized about turning her hobby into a business and, during the pandemic, she realized that her business needn’t be a Big Business. In a licensed kitchen, she began focusing on two classic treats: chocolate chip cookies and brownies, playing around with different proportions of brown and white rice flours, potato flour and starch, tapioca and xanthum gum to perfect each recipe. She named her company "Bliss" for the feeling she hoped her goods would bestow on her customers.

Brownies (which are also nut- and dairy-free) come individually wrapped ($3.75) or in packages of four ($12). Nut-free chocolate chip cookies come individually wrapped ($2.50), in packages of 9-10 ($10.50) and as party-sized "pies," the largest of which measures 12 inches across and feeds 4 to 6 ($25). Malinow will decorate any size for an additional $5.

Bliss Pastries makes free deliveries between Plainview and Commack and orders can be picked up in Dix Hills. Malinow also sells her wares to an increasing number of Long Island shops including Azaleas in Rockville Centre, Eats & Treats in North Massapequa, So Sveglio in Lindenhurst, Entenmann’s Family Bakery in East Meadow, Kitchen Kabaret in Roslyn Heights, Great Harvest Bakery in Woodbury, Lota Veco in East Northport and Taste NY at the Long Island Welcome Center in Dix Hills. For more information, call 917-972-0377, email stacy@blisspastries.com or visit blisspastries.com.