If a rock band, oysters and beer sound like the makings of a good time, there’s quite the ball being planned — literally — for an annual event to be held at the Blue Point Brewing Co. in Patchogue.

All the above and more can be found at the Oct. 5 inaugural “Oyster Ball,” where oyster offerings will include samples of many locally farmed varieties such as the brewery’s namesake Blue Point oysters, Maris Stellas and Peconic Pearls as well as some select West Coast varieties such as Hama Hama. The rain or shine event will be held outdoors from 1 to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $55 each, with 10 percent of the sales going to charities dedicated to clean water initiatives. Tickets include “unlimited” oysters, small bites from local eateries, a commemorative, reusable Oyster Ball pint cup and Blue Point brews.

“Two things that are deeply rooted in our DNA are music and sustainability, specifically water restoration efforts,” says Mark Burford, co-founder and president of the brewery. “We wanted to design a festival that catered to these themes, but with a Blue Point twist. The Oyster Ball does exactly this — people can expect a fun afternoon of oysters, live music and of course, plenty of beer served up in true Blue Point style.”

And the food at the event won’t be just for raw oyster lovers. The Blue Point crew will be serving up Chef Charley Sinden’s Brewpub signature chowder recipe, Mattitaco of Mattituck will offer a variety of tacos, Brockenzo Neapolitan Pizza of Patchogue will offer food samples, and other food choices are being planned.

“Raw oysters are of course the stars of the afternoon, but also be on the lookout for oyster balls — fritters, that is — that will be available as well,” says Brewery marketing director, Barry McLaughlin. He adds that a new Oyster Stout brewed for the festival in collaboration with BrickHouse Brewery of Patchogue is also on tap along--along with two of Blue Point’s beers brewed in concert with the Billion Oyster Project and Massachusetts Oyster Project. Select amounts of rare, barrel-aged brews will be for sale.

Gluten-Free Cider will also be available, and a limited number of Blue Point’s Barrel-Aged Oyster Stout bottles can be purchased at the event.

As you get your fill of oysters you can also fill your head with facts about oysters and clean water initiatives by attending Shuck University — better known as “Schuck U” — taught by authorities on ecosystem restoration from the Long Island Maritime Museum, the Billion Oyster Project, the Cornell Co-Operative Extension, Green Wave, the Massachusetts Oyster Project and Seatuck.

Music will be provided by the Lilith, Pennsylvania-based rock band, The Districts, Southold native Rob Europe of the Foster Europe Band, and Brooklyn’s L Train Brass Band.

Burford says the goal is for the ball to be held for years to come.

“To anyone who is curious about attending, we’d invite you to come and be a part of the first installment of what we hope to build into a Long Island tradition,” Burford says. “There’s something for everyone, be it food, beer, music, or efforts to keep Long Island’s environment beautiful.”