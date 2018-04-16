Bored with beer from a can, bottle or keg? Try it from a cask. More than 70 breweries will be on tap for Blue Point Brewing Co.’s 15th annual Cask Ales Festival in Patchogue, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 21.

“The interest in craft beer has blown up over the past 15 years. With that comes an interest about the beer process and sampling different kinds of beer,” says Blue Point Brewing president Jenna Lally. “People are more willing to explore different flavors and ‘out-there’ type of products.”

WHAT IS CASK ALE?

Cask ale, which originated in England, is unpasteurized, unfiltered and noncarbonated beer that’s put into a cask post-fermentation, and then sugar is added, causing a second fermentation that results in a softer carbonation. Very often, brewers tend to experiment with cask flavors.

“It’s served at a warmer temperature, allowing you to taste every nuance,” says Blue Point brewer Jim Richards. “Making cask ale allows us to be creative and try new things.”

PARKING LOT PARTY

The festival will be held in the Blue Point parking lot under tents and will feature live music from Brooklyn rock band The Skins, Baldwin ska band Nonstop to Cairo and soul/funk artist Denny Love. Food will be for sale via six food trucks such as Blue Island Oysters of West Sayville, Bobbique in Patchogue and Chiddy’s Cheesesteaks of Bay Shore.

“It’s like a backyard party with your friends,” Richards says. “The people who come are seriously interested in craft beer and open to being adventurous.”

Participants get a souvenir event glass from which they can get 2-ounce samples from various brewers. Here’s a taste of what some of the local breweries will be pouring:

PO’BOY BREWERY

This Port Jefferson Station brewery will serve a new hard cider known as Pixie Poo.

“It’s like a tea with chamomile honey plus the added pizzazz of eatable glitter, which makes it enchanting and magical,” says owner and brewmaster Bob Rodriguez.

LONG IRELAND BEER CO.

Coming from Riverhead, the Irish brewery delivers its new Mos Def India pale ale.

“This is a mosaic hops IPA,” says co-owner Greg Martin. “It has a tropical fruit flavor that’s heavy on citrus.”

OYSTER BAY BREWING CO.

The North Shore brewery has partnered with neighbor Southdown Coffee to make Thar She Gose beer.

“It smells like a light cup of coffee with a bit of salt and coriander plus some blueberry,” says head brewer Ivan Dedek.

1940’s BREWING CO.

The hot flavors in Holbrook this year are Blueberry Pancake and Hot Chowdah with Mango.

“The blueberry ale has a maple syrup flavoring,” says head brewer and co-owner Charlie Becker. “Meanwhile the other flavor is a New England-style IPA featuring jalapeño peppers with mango.”

BLUE POINT BREWING CO.

The festival host partnered with Amagansett Sea Salt to produce the Everything Bagel Lager.

“It’s got milk, sugar, salt, onion powder, garlic, sesame seeds and poppy seeds,” Richards says. “It’s as if you are almost drinking an everything bagel.”

GARVIES POINT CRAFT BREWERY

This Glen Cove brew crew delivers a new flavor called Paddle Bender.

“This is a bold imperial vanilla porter that’s been aged for months in bourbon barrels from Kentucky,” says brewer and co-founder Mark Scoroposki. “It’s got organic chocolate from Peru inside along with hand-cut Madagascar vanilla beans.”

BRICKHOUSE BREWERY

The Patchogue brewhouse cooks up something fresh with Duality.

“It’s a rye IPA fermented with two different yeasts — house yeast and Belgian yeast — cask conditioned with honey hop Ella from Australia,” says brewmaster Paul Komsic. “It’s almost like an East Coast-meets-West Coast IPA balancing both traditional and modern flavors.”

MONTAUK BREWING CO.

The brewery at “The End” showcases its Juice Box IPA.

“It’s a Northeast-style IPA with rosemary with Citra and Simcoe hops,” says brewmaster and co-founder Eric Moss. “There’s a tropical fruit flavor to it with citrus aroma and rosemary notes.”