1940s BREWING CO.

Where: 1337 Lincoln Ave. Suite 1, Holbrook

Specialties: Column Shifter, In Bloom, Wicked Chowdah

Tastings: $8 for 4; $16-$20 growlers

More info: 631-533-4838, 1940sbrewingcompany.com

BARNSHED BREWING

Where: 100 Lauman Lane, Hicksville

Specialties: 135 Pale Ale, Mental Toughness Session IPA, Propaganda Porter, Little Brothers, Double Barn IPA, Murphy’s Lawger, Pass the Juice IPA

Tastings: $9-$10

More info: 516-433-4560, barnshedbrewing.com

BARRAGE BREWING CO.

Where: 32 Allen Blvd. Suite E, Farmingdale

Specialties: Yada Yada Yada, Tribal Cow, The Clancy, Savor Every Moment, Nerd Girl

More info: 516-986-8066, barragebrewing.com

BARRIER BREWING CO.

Where: 3001 New St., Unit A2, Oceanside

Specialties: Morticia Imperial Russian Stout, Money IPA, Suite IPA, Daddy Warbucks Imperial IPA

Tastings: $12 and up for five 5-ounce pours, $4-$7 10-ounce pours; $9-$14 for 32-ounce growler, $16-$26 for 64-ounce growler

More info: 516-594-1028, barrierbrewing.com

BLACK FOREST BREW HAUS

Where: 2015 New Hwy., Farmingdale

Specialties: Black Forest Pilsner, Black Forest Amber, HefeWeizen, Oktoberfest beer

More info: 631-391-9500, blackforestbrewhaus.com

BLUE POINT BREWING COMPANY

Where: 225 W. Main Street, Patchogue

Specialties: Toasted Lager, Beach Plum Gose, The IPA

Tastings: $2-$3 samples; $6-$7 pints; $15-$20 jugs

More info: 844-272-2739, bluepointbrewing.com

BREWERS COLLECTIVE BEER CO.

Where: 1460 N. Clinton Ave., Unit N, Bay Shore

Specialties: More than 20 taps of craft beer including Ella Porter, Loot Gruit, McKenna Stout, and Heatherryes Gruit. Kids and leashed pets permitted.

Tastings: $3; flights: $11 for four 5-ounce glasses; $4-$8 pints

More info: 631-665-9000, thebrewerscollective.com

BREWSA BREWING CO.

Where: 180 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport

Specialties: Double IPA, New England IPA, Pilsner Light, All-American Stout, Cherry Wheat. Also has a beer garden.

Tastings: Flights: $8 for four 5-ounce glasses; $7 pint; $22 64-ounce growler

More info: 516-377-2751, brewsa.com

BRICKHOUSE BREWERY & RESTAURANT

Where: 67 W. Main St., Patchogue

Specialties: Brick House Red, Nitro Boom Stout, Beowulf IPA

More info: 631-447-2337, brickhousebrewery.com

CROOKED LADDER BREWING CO.

Where: 70 W. Main St., Riverhead

Specialties: Varying IPA offerings plus summer seasonal offerings

Tastings: $8 flights; $6 pints

More info: 631-591-3565, crookedladderbrewingco.com

DESTINATION UNKNOWN BEER CO.

Where: 1 S. Chicago Ave., Bay Shore

Specialties: DUBCO IPA, Waikiki Wheat, DUB Light

Tastings: $10 for 4 5-ounce pours; $6-$7 pint; $13 for a 32-ounce crowler

More info: destinationunknownbeercompany.com

EASTERN FRONT BREWING

Where: 13100 Main Rd., Mattituck

Specialties: Anomalous Ale, the Sexy MF Stout, the Love Lane Lager, Fat Old Sun, an American lager. Live music on some Sunday’s.

Tastings: $12 for five 4-ounce pours (flights); $7 pint; 64-ounce glass growler’s available

More info: 631-905-1535, facebook.com/easternfrontbrewing

GARVIES POINT BREWERY

Where: 1 Garvies Point Rd., Glen Cove

Specialties: Prybil Pale Ale, IPA, Mango IPA, sour beers and other seasonal offerings.

Tastings: $8 for flight of 4, $12 for flight of 6; $6-$8 pints and 12-ounce pours

More info: 516-277-2787, garviespointbrewing.com

GREAT SOUTH BAY BREWERY

Where: 25 Drexel Dr., Bay Shore

Specialties: Craft Beers on tap include Blonde Ambition, Blood Orange Pale Ale, Massive IPA, Seasonal Brews and Limited Releases.

Tastings: $9 flights; $7-$8 pints; $16-$22 growlers, and 6-packs and cases to go

More info: 631-392-8472, greatsouthbaybrewery.com

LITHOLOGY BREWING CO.

Where: 211 A Main St., Farmingdale

Specialties: Lithology Brown Ale, Legal APA, LI Detector Double IPA, Sunrise Summer Ale, LB IPA, Designated Hitter.

Tastings: $8 flight of four 5-ounce pours; $6-$8 pints; $7-$9 32-ounce mini growler fills; $17-$18 64-ounce growler fills; $5 pints

More info: 516-962-0585, lithologybrewing.com

LONG IRELAND BEER CO.

Where: 817 Pulaski St., Riverhead

Specialties: Celtic Ale, Baylor IPA, Raspberry Wheat Ale

Tastings: $8 for four 5-ounce pours

More info: 631-403-4303, longirelandbrewing.com

MOUSTACHE BREWING CO.

Where: 400 Hallett Ave., Suite A, Riverhead

Specialties: Sailor Mouth IPA, Milk+Honey Brown Ale. Well-behaved dogs on leash welcome.

Tastings: $6 pint; $9 flight

More info: 631-591-3250, moustachebrewing.com

OYSTER BAY BREWING CO.

Where: 36 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay

Specialties: Honey Ale, IPA, Barn Rocker and other seasonal beers.

Tastings: Flights $10 for five 4-ounce tastings

More info: 516-802-5546, oysterbaybrewing.com

PO’BOY BREWERY

Where: 200 Wilson St. Bldg. E3, Port Jefferson Station

Specialties: 13 beer and cider taps change every week.

Tastings: $2.50 for 4-ounce pour, 4tastings for $8, $28 for all 15 taps; $6-$7 pints; growlers and cans available; flights: $2 for four 4-ounce tastings

More info: 631-828- 1131, poboybrewery.com

PORT JEFF BREWING CO.

Where: 22B Mill Creek Rd., Port Jefferson

Specialties: Schooner Ale, Port Jeff Porter, Port Jeff Party Boat IPA, H3 Trippel, Beach Beer

Tastings: $6 for 5 tastings; $10 to taste everything on tap that day; $7 for 12- to 16-ounce pours; $8.50-$10.50 32-ounce crowlers

More info: 877-475-2739, portjeffbrewing.com

SAINT JAMES BREWERY

Where: 929 Lincoln Ave., unit 11, Holbrook

Specialties: Ales made with local farm ingredients.

Tastings: $15 750-ml bottles, and growlers

More info: 631-707-3192, saintjamesbrewery.com

SAND CITY BREWING CO.

Where: 60 Main St., Northport

Specialties: Mofosaic IPA, Oops Series, Red Sand, Tafel bier, Southdown Stout, New England Style IPAs

Tastings: $12 for flight of 5; $6-$8 for 10- to 13-ounce pour; $15-$18 growlers

More info: 631-651-2766, sandcitybeer.com

SECATOGUE BREWING CO.

Where: 375 Union Blvd., West Islip

Specialties: Pink Hibiscus IPA, Cosmic Blonde, This is Heavy Doc, a New England Style IPA

Tastings: $10-$14 flight of 4 4.5-ounce pours; $3-$6 8-ounce glass; $5-$8 pint; crawlers and growlers to go

More info: secatoguebrewing.com

SHELTER ISLAND CRAFT BREWERY

Where: 55 N. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island

Specialties: German Double IPA, Double India Pale Ale, Saison, Belgian Wit

Tastings: $8 for four 2.5-ounce pours; $7-$8 glass

More info: 631-749-5977, shelterislandcraftbrewery.com

SIX HARBORS BREWING CO.

Where: 243 New York Ave., Huntington

Specialties: Northporter, Centerport Pilsner, H3-Huntington Harbor Hoppy DIPA, Lloyd Harbor “Lite” House Lager, Walt Whitman White XPA, YPA

Tastings: Flights $10 for four 5-ounce pours; $7 pints; $20 64-ounce growler and 4-pack cans to go

More info: 631-470-1560, sixharborsbrewingcompany.com

SMALL CRAFT BREWING CO.

Where: 66 Merrick Rd., Amityville

Specialties: Depth Charge IPA, Ketcham Kolsch, Bay House Brown Ale, Wanser’s Cut wheat beer. Draft Beers on tap, bottles and crowlers to go.

Tastings: $8 flights for 4 pours; $5-$7 pints; $13 32-ounce crowlers

More info: 631-464-0186, smallcraftbrewing.com

SOUTHAMPTON PUBLICK HOUSE

Where: 62 Jobs Lane, Southampton

Specialties: Burton IPA, Double-White Ale, Keller Pils; indoor and outdoor dining.

More info: 631-283-2800, publick.com

SPIDER BITE BEER CO.

Where: 920 Lincoln Ave., Unit 5, Holbrook

Specialties: Fundur Session IPA, Eye Be Use Imperial, Boris the Spider Russian Imperial Stout

Tastings: $9 flights; $6 beers

More info: 631-942-3255, spiderbitebrew.com

SQUAREHEAD BREWING CO.

Where: 405 High St., Holbrook

Specialties: Talking Stranger, a West Coast-style IPA; Hippies on the Yip, You were Never Here, a pale ale; Could You Magically Appear, a New England IPA. There’s also a beer garden.

Tastings: $9 for four 5-ounce pours; $4-$8 pints; $7-$10 19.2-ounce cans to go

More info: 631-921-3060, squareheadbrewing.com

WESTHAMPTON BEACH BREWING CO.

Where: 220 Roger’s Way, Suite I, Westhampton Beach

Specialties: Westhampton Beach Blonde, Gabby P-47, Irish Eyes Cream Stout, Jetty 4 Lager, Hurricane IPA; Spring seasonal offerings include Tropical Storm NEIPA and Maibock, Strawberry Blonde returns this summer.

Tastings: $12 for 4 pours; $7 pints

More info: 631-998-0800, westhamptonbeachbrewingco.com